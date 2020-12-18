SUWANEE — Jordan Hancock’s 23 points and Brendan Rigsbee’s 21 points and six assists led North Gwinnett’s boys basketball team to an 87-56 win over Cherokee Bluff on Friday in the Lambert Holiday Classic.
The Bulldogs (6-2) also got 16 points and eight rebounds from Luke Kellar, 13 points and seven rebounds from Thomas Allard and 10 points, 14 rebounds and six assists from R.J. Godfrey.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Shiloh 67, Central Gwinnett 39
LAWRENCEVILLE — Devon Barnes had 23 points, five assists and five rebounds Friday in Shiloh’s 67-39 win over Central Gwinnett in Region 8-AAAAAA.
The Generals also got good games from Amarion Jones (15 points, four rebounds, three assists) and Trevon Payton (seven points, nine rebounds).
Providence 61, Peachtree Ridge 60
SUWANEE — Providence Christian edged Peachtree Ridge 61-60 Friday in the Lambert Holiday Classic.
Elijah Williams (19 points) and Chance Thacker (17 points) led the Storm, while Peachtree Ridge was led by Christian Sweeney (15 points) and Duke Clayton (14 points).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brookwood 57, Banks County 47
HOMER — Diana Collins had 25 points, six assists and five steals to lead Brookwood to a 57-47 win over Banks County on Friday.
Ciera Hall scored 13 for the Broncos, and Kate Phelan added eight points, seven rebounds and three blocks.
Archer 73, Dunwoody 26
DUNWOODY — Archer rolled to a 73-26 win over Dunwoody on Friday.
The Tigers (8-3, 3-1 Region 7-AAAAAAA) were led by Mia Walker (18 points), Ashanti Bryant (14 points), Cazia Nelson (14 points, six assists), Taniya McGowan (10 points, seven rebounds) and Thailand Smith (eight points, eight rebounds, four blocked shots).
North Gwinnett 47, Creekview 40
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett posted a 47-40 victory over Creekview on Friday.
