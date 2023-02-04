FoLAWhmXgAc04Mp.jpeg
Special Photo

SUWANEE — North Gwinnett’s boys basketball team celebrated Senior Night on Saturday with a 60-45 win over Collins Hill.

Blake Seitz led the Bulldogs with 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Caleb Jones-Dicks had 13 points, six rebounds and six assists. Lane Vance (seven points, six assists), Julian Walker (six points, seven rebounds) and Okie Osowaa (lockdown defense) also contributed in the win.

Recommended for you