SUWANEE — North Gwinnett’s boys basketball team celebrated Senior Night on Saturday with a 60-45 win over Collins Hill.
Blake Seitz led the Bulldogs with 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Caleb Jones-Dicks had 13 points, six rebounds and six assists. Lane Vance (seven points, six assists), Julian Walker (six points, seven rebounds) and Okie Osowaa (lockdown defense) also contributed in the win.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Collins Hill 69, North 41
SUWANEE — Collins Hill defeated North Gwinnett 69-41 Saturday.
Paris Fillingame led the Eagles with 23 points, Gabby Pass had 17 points and Kaleigh Heywood scored 16. Tamia Dawkins added nine points in the win for Collins Hill, now 12-12 overall and 5-4 in the region.
North (11-13, 7-4) got eight points each from Danyale Austin, Brittany Pena-Rodas and Caroline Beavin.
Holy Innocents’ 64, Buford 57
BUFORD — Holy Innocents', No. 3 in Class AAAA, defeated AAAAAAA No. 5 Buford 64-57 Saturday.
Buford’s Ava Grace Watson scored 26 and Taylor Romano added 12 points as the Wolves fell to 21-3 on the season.
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970. Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.