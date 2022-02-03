ATLANTA — Jania Akins powered Norcross, ranked fourth in Class AAAAAAA, to a 62-53 win over Galloway, No. 6 in A Private, in non-region girls basketball on Thursday.
Akins had 27 points, five rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block for the Blue Devils (18-3), who were playing without standout Zaria Hurston.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sugar Hill 42, Versant 17
DAWSONVILLE — Sugar Hill Christian reached the 20-win mark Thursday with a 42-17, region victory at Versant Christian.
The Stallions (20-4) used stifling defense to win in the absence of leading scorer Faith Wasden, who was out with an injury.
Elly Grace Wasden led the victory with 16 points, nine rebounds, four steals, three assists and one block, and Claire Ferron contributed nine points and nine rebounds. Katie Jones (four points, two steals, two assists), Savannah Smith (four points, three steals, two rebounds), Emily Laughlin (three points, four steals, three assists), Peyton Bergquist (two points, four assists, three steals) and Lauren Clark (two points, four rebounds, two steals) also had solid games.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Norcross 66, Galloway 62
NORCROSS — Norcross, No. 8 in AAAAAAA, pulled out a 66-62 win Thursday over Mount Vernon, No. 2 in A Private, in non-region boys basketball.
Jerry Deng led four Norcross scorers in double figures with 24 points along five rebounds. London Johnson had 13 points and six assists, Mier Panoam had 13 points, six rebounds and four assists and Samarion Bond had 13 points and four rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.