DAWSONVILLE — Wesleyan’s girls basketball team, ranked third in Class AAA, defeated fifth-ranked White County 61-53 Thursday in the Region 7-AAA Tournament semifinals.
The Wolves now will face No. 2-ranked Lumpkin County for the region championship.
Chit-Chat Wright had 22 points, five assists, four steals and three rebounds in the victory, and Londyn Walker had 16 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Johanna Potter also scored in double figures with 10 points along with eight rebounds, two assists and two steals, while Audrey Ekoue-Bla added six rebounds and two steals.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cambridge 62, GAC 50
JOHNS CREEK — Greater Atlanta Christian fell 62-50 to Cambridge in the 6-AAAAA Tournament semifinals Thursday.
The Spartans’ top performers were Myla Benton (21 points, eight rebounds), Asia Johnson (16 points, three rebounds, two assists), Trinity Thomas (seven points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals) and Elizabeth Luick (five points, three assists).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Madison County 64, Seckinger 56
GAINESVILLE — Seckinger’s boys basketball team lost 64-56 to Madison County, ranked fourth in Class AAAA, in Thursday’s Region 8-AAAA Tournament semifinals.
Tony Wells led the Jaguars (18-9) with 17 points and four assists.
Madison County improves to 25-2.
Gilmer 68, Wesleyan 47
DAWSONVILLE — Wesleyan fell 68-47 to Gilmer in Thursday’s Region 7-AAA Tournament semifinals.
Josh Kavel (18 points) and James McGriff (13 points) were the Wolves’ top scorers.
