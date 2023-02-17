Chit-Chat_Wright.JPG

Chit-Chat Wright, Wesleyan

DAWSONVILLE — Wesleyan’s girls basketball team, ranked third in Class AAA, defeated fifth-ranked White County 61-53 Thursday in the Region 7-AAA Tournament semifinals.

The Wolves now will face No. 2-ranked Lumpkin County for the region championship.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.