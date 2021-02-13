LILBURN — No. 1-ranked Providence Christian’s boys basketball team wrapped up the top seed in Region 5-A Private with a 57-51 overtime victory over second-ranked Galloway on Saturday.
The Storm’s record is now 21-3 overall and 6-0 in the region, while Galloway drops to the No. 2 seed with a 5-1 region record (15-2 overall).
Tony Carpio led the victory with 21 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks, and Chance Thacker had 15 points, three assists and two rebounds. Elijah Williams (11 points, eight rebounds, four steals, four blocks and three assists) also played well, and Cayden Johnston added four points, three steals and two assists.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Buford 66, Winder-Barrow 47
BUFORD — Buford’s boys basketball team rolled to a 66-47 win over Winder-Barrow on Saturday in Region 8-AAAAAA play.
The Wolves (16-6, 7-4) had four double-figure scorers — Marc Mauge (13 points), Caleb Blackwell (12 points, eight rebounds, four assists), Alahn Sumler (12 points) and Malachi Brown (10 points).
