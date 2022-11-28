Danielle_Osho.jpg

SNELLVILLE — Both Danielle Osho and Jade Weathersby had double-doubles Monday as the No. 1-ranked Brookwood girls basketball team defeated No. 9 Hillgrove 49-38.

Osho had 15 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots, and Weathersby had 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Broncos, now 7-0 on the season.

Recommended for you