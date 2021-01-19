LAWRENCEVILLE — Amauri Muslim had 22 points and Zay Wilson scored 20 Tuesday in Mountain View’s 87-72 win over Alcovy in boys basketball.
The Bears also got 14 points from A.J. Robertson, 11 points from Javon Jordan, eight points from Jayden Edison and great effort from Janjay Sharpe.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Archer 68, Meadowcreek 39
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer defeated Meadowcreek 68-39 in an 7-AAAAAAA game Tuesday night.
The Tigers were led by Major Freeman (16 points), Damoni Harrison (15 points) and Christian Drummer (14 points).
Shiloh 41, Winder-Barrow 37
WINDER — Shiloh edged Winder-Barrow 41-37 in 8-AAAAAA action Tuesday night.
Nazir Griffin led the Generals (12-4) with 14 points and five assists, and Devon Barnes had 10 points and three assists.
GAC 57, Douglass 33
ATLANTA — Greater Atlanta Christian defeated Douglass 57-33 behind 20 points and nine rebounds from Josh Fulton.
The Spartans (9-8) also got contributions from Saiku White (10 points, two rebounds, two assists), Will Hardy (six points), Dominic Cooks (four points, seven rebounds) and Eddie Page (four points, five rebounds).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Peachtree Ridge 50, Mill Creek 37
HOSCHTON — Peachtree Ridge posted a 50-37 victory at Mill Creek in 8-AAAAAAA play Tuesday.
Norcross 78, Berkmar 2
NORCROSS — Norcross defeated Berkmar 78-2 in a 7-AAAAAAA game Tuesday.
The Blue Devils (11-6, 7-0) were led by Jade Gordon (13 points), Ebonie Watson (12 points) and Cate Sidey (10 points).
Archer 50, Meadowcreek 26
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer jumped up 11-0 after the first quarter and coasted to a 50-26 over Meadowcreek in Region 7-AAAAAAA play.
Cazia Nelson led the Tigers in scoring, and Maya Jackson and Thailand Smith played well on the interior.
Sugar Hill 54, People’s Baptist 35
MCDONOUGH — Sugar Hill Christian improved to 6-6 with a 54-35 win over People’s Baptist Academy on Tuesday.
Faith Wasden led the way with a season-high 33 points along with six rebounds, four steals and three blocks. Katie Jones (eight points, three steals, two rebounds), Claire Ferron (seven points, 10 rebounds, five steals, one block), Elly Grace Wasden (four points, 12 rebounds, one block) and Lauren Clark (two pionts, six rebounds, two steals) also played well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.