LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View’s boys basketball team handed Peachtree Ridge its first defeat Saturday, pulling out a 73-71 win in double overtime.
Bronson Blair and Mike White scored 18 points each in the victory, Donte Golden had 14 points and Q.J. Jones had 12 points, including the game-winning shot in the second extra period. Jah-Mel Bruce added seven points for the Bears (8-2).
Peachtree Ridge falls to 8-1.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Westside-Macon 76, Shiloh 73 (2OT)
MARIETTA — Shiloh lost a 76-73 heartbreaker in double overtime Saturday to Westside-Macon.
Nazir Griffin (16 points, three assists), Emmanuel Okogie (15 points, six rebounds) and Tylis Jordan (12 points, eight rebounds) led the Generals.
Hebron 62, Hardaway 56
COLUMBUS — Mataj Glover’s 22 points, eight assists and three steals powered Hebron Christian’s 62-56 win over Hardaway on Saturday.
Jelani Smith-Mason (12 points, 10 rebounds) and Justin Bartleson (11 points, nine rebounds, one block) also played well in the victory.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Archer 70, Baldwin 54
LOGANVILLE — No. 1 Archer defeated Baldwin 70-54 Saturday in the Sandy’s Spiel Showcase at Grayson.
Ashanti Bryant (22 points), Courtney Nesbit (15 points) and Mearah Whitehead (13 points, nine rebounds) led the way for the Tigers. Taniya McGowan added eight points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Taj Hunter (eight points, three steals) also played well.
Brookwood 69, Kell 52
NORCROSS — Brookwood posted a 69-52 win over Kell in Saturday’s Hawks-Naismith Classic.
Diana Collins had 24 points and four assists for the Broncos, and Danielle Osho had 19 points and 15 rebounds. Kennedy Daniels added 14 points in the victory.
Dacula 60, Shiloh 30
SNELLVILLE — Dacula cruised to a 60-30 win over Shiloh on Saturday, improving to 9-1 on the season.
Mekera Standridge (14 points, six assists), Emily Digby (12 points), Sanai Cyrus (12 points, seven rebounds), Tianna Rabsatt (six points, nine rebounds, six blocks), Jaliyah Benefield (nine points) and Danah Nembhard (six points, nine rebounds) led the win.
River Ridge 91, Grayson 62
LOGANVILLE — River Ridge, No. 1 in Class AAAAAA, rolled to a 91-62 win over host Grayson in Saturday’s Sandy’s Spiel Showcase.
Tatum Brown (25 points, five rebounds, five assists, three steals) and Samara Saunders (18 points, seven rebounds) stood out for Grayson.
Wesleyan 82, Walton 25
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Chit-Chat Wright’s big game highlighted Wesleyan’s 82-25 win over Walton on Saturday.
Wright had 30 points, seven assists, seven steals and four rebounds in the lopsided victory.
Londyn Walker (13 points, seven rebounds, two steals), Audrey Ekoue-Bla (11 points, six rebounds), Johanna Potter (six points, six rebounds, three steals), Avery Tucker (six points, four rebounds) and Shayla Bahr (six points, five rebounds, three steals) also played well for the Wolves.
Hebron 75, Hardaway 43
COLUMBUS — Hebron Christian defeated Hardaway 75-43 on Saturday behind 27 points, four steals and three assists from Aubrey Beckham.
The Lions’ other top performers were Jakerra Butler (16 points, 13 rebounds), Mia James (14 points, six rebounds, six assists, three steals), Nicky Daniel (six points, four rebounds), Kayla Lane (four assists, four rebounds, two points), Amiya Porter (seven points, three rebounds, two steals) and Aniya Moodie (four points, two steals).
Recommended for you
The Mill Creek Hawks won the first state football title in school history with a 70-35 rout of previously unbeaten Carrollton on Dec. 10, 2022 at Georgia State's Center Parc Stadium, giving Gwinnett its third straight state champion in Class AAAAAAA. Click for more.PHOTOS: Mill Creek wins first state football championship in historic rout of Carrollton
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.