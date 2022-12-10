Michael_White.JPG

Mike White, Mountain View

LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View’s boys basketball team handed Peachtree Ridge its first defeat Saturday, pulling out a 73-71 win in double overtime.

Bronson Blair and Mike White scored 18 points each in the victory, Donte Golden had 14 points and Q.J. Jones had 12 points, including the game-winning shot in the second extra period. Jah-Mel Bruce added seven points for the Bears (8-2).

