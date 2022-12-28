Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 61F. Winds light and variable..
Bella Ragone
HOSCHTON — Bella Ragone’s big game powered Mill Creek’s girls basketball team to a 57-40 win over Carrollton on Wednesday in the first round of the JaxCo Holiday Hoopfest.
Ragone had a game-high 28 points along with five rebounds. Teammatate Kayla Harper (seven points, nine rebounds) and Katheryn Wilson (seven points) also played well.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dacula 58, Heritage 37
HOSCHTON — Tianna Rabsatt’s triple double in points, rebounds and blocks keyed Dacula’s 58-37 win over Heritage in the JaxCo Holiday Hoopfest on Wednesday.
Rabsatt had 18 points, followed closely by 17 from Mekera Standridge. Emily Digby added 10 points in the win.
North Gwinnett 63, Walton 46
MARIETTA — Ava Watson led North Gwinnett in a 63-46 victory over Walton in Wednesday’s Hounds Holiday Classic at Pope.
Watson had a team-high 23 points along with five rebounds, while Jada Monroe (13 points, eight rebounds) and Audrey Loudermilk (12 points) also were key contributors.
Parkview 41, North Port (Fla.) 37
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Parkview edged North Port (Fla.) 41-37 Wednesday in the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational.
The Panthers were led by Danica Taylor (10 points, seven rebounds, six assists), Corrin Sevier (seven points, three steals, three assists) and Jaden Cooper (seven points, six steals).
Hart County 45, Lanier 33
HARTWELL — Lanier lost 45-33 to host Hart County in the McDonald’s Classic on Wednesday.
Asja Howell (12 points, seven rebounds), Nalani Gainey (nine points, nine steals, three assists, three rebounds) and Gamyzhae Williams (six points, three steals) were Lanier’s top performers.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Choctawhatchee (Fla.) 59, Dacula 42
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Dacula lost 59-42 to Choctawhatchee (Fla.) in the Northwest Florida Shootout semifinals Wednesday.
Jaden Mattison (14 points) and Jackson Sousa (13 points) were the Falcons’ double-figure scorers.
Scenes from Collins Hill and North Gwinnett boys basketball in the Deep South Classic basketball tournament on Dec. 28, 2022. (Photos: Dave Quick) Click for more.PHOTOS: Collins Hill vs. North Gwinnett Boys Basketball, Deep South Classic
