Isabella_Ragone.jpg

Bella Ragone

HOSCHTON — Bella Ragone’s big game powered Mill Creek’s girls basketball team to a 57-40 win over Carrollton on Wednesday in the first round of the JaxCo Holiday Hoopfest.

Ragone had a game-high 28 points along with five rebounds. Teammatate Kayla Harper (seven points, nine rebounds) and Katheryn Wilson (seven points) also played well.

Recommended for you