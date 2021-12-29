WINDERMERE, Fla. — Mike Matthews powered Parkview’s boys basketball team to a 70-67 win over Barron Collier (Fla.) on Wednesday in The Rock Holiday Classic.
Matthews led the way with 25 points and 13 rebounds, and Asher Woods scored 14 for the Panthers (10-5).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Berkmar 71, Dorman (S.C.) 70
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Berkmar edged Dorman (S.C.) 71-70 Wednesday, advancing in the winner’s bracket of the Arby’s Classic.
Jameel Rideout led the Patriots with 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, while Malique Ewin also scored 19. Bo Hurns chipped in with 15 points.
Mill Creek 74, Lumpkin County 40
DAHLONEGA — Mill Creek rolled into the championship game of the Kelly King Classic with a 74-40 rout of host Lumpkin County on Wednesday.
The Hawks (6-6), who play River Ridge at 8:30 p.m. Thursday for the tournament title, got 15 points from Trajen Greco and 12 points from Nate Eroh.
Norcross 69, Christ Presbyterian (Tenn.) 59
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Norcross defeated Christ Presbyterian (Tenn.) 69-59 on Wednesday in the NXT LVL HoopsFest.
Stepinac (N.Y.) 72, Grayson 67
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Grayson fell 72-67 in overtime to Stepinac (N.Y.) on Wednesday in the Chick-fil-A Classic.
Tyrese Elliott paced the Rams with 26 points.
Shiloh 60, Lowndes 28
MARIETTA — Shiloh shut down Lowndes in a 60-28 win at Wheeler’s Champions Classic.
Trevon Payton led the Generals with 17 points.
Lanier 67, Douglas County 60
MARIETTA — Tahai Morgan had 22 points Wednesday in Lanier’s 67-60 win over Douglas County in the Champions Classic at Wheeler.
C.J. Hyland (15 points) and Jayce Nathaniel (13 points) also contributed for the Longhorns (5-5).
Hebron 59, Excel Christian 43
ADAIRSVILLE — Hebron Christian defeated Excel Christian 59-43 on Wednesday.
The Lions were led by MaTaj Glover (14 points), Drew Faucher (12 points), Joseph Sexton (10 points) and Trace Wilhite (eight points).
South Forsyth 46, Wesleyan 38
MARIETTA — Wesleyan fell 46-38 to South Forsyth in the Hoop Hounds Tournament at Pope on Wednesday.
Tate Gilley led the Wolves with 13 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Parkview 71, Adairsville 36
ADAIRSVILLE — Parkview rolled to a 71-36 win over host Adairsville on Wednesday.
Jade Weathersby led the win with 17 points and 11 rebounds, Jaden Cooper had 10 points and Paulina Casanova scored eight.
North Gwinnett 49, Johns Creek 32
DAHLONEGA — North Gwinnett beat Johns Creek 49-32 on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs were led by Taylor Pennelli (12 points), Neva Drane (10 points), Marisa Miller (seven points) and Sydney Barnett (six points).
Loganville 69, Dacula 51
HARTWELL — Dacula fell 69-51 to Loganville in the McDonald’s Shootout on Wednesday.
The Falcons (6-5) were led by Lazaria Spearman (19 points), Sydney Whittle (13 points) and Mekera Standridge (11 points).
Fideles Christian 47, Sugar Hill 46
CUMMING — Fideles Christian edged Sugar Hill Christian 47-46 Wednesday in the Pinecrest Academy Christmas Tournament.
Sugar Hill (11-3) was led by 21 points, five rebounds, three steals, three assists and two blocks from Faith Wasden. Elly Grace Wasden added 12 points, seven rebounds, six steals and four blocks, while Savannah Smith had seven points and three steals.
