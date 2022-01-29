MOUNT AIRY — Malique Ewin had 27 points and 15 rebounds, powering Berkmar to a 71-63 overtime victory at Habersham Central, in a boys basketball showdown Saturday.
Berkmar is ranked fourth in Class AAAAAAA, and Habersham is ninth in AAAAAA.
The Patriots (15-4) also got 24 points and seven assists from Jameel Rideout, and 11 points from Brycen Blaine.
BOYS BASKETBALL
North Gwinnett 54, North Mecklenburg (N.C.) 50
MILTON — Fifth-ranked North Gwinnett pulled out a 54-50 win over North Carolina power North Mecklenburg in the Longhorn 5-Star Showcase on Saturday.
Dylan Gary had 16 points, all in the second half, and nine rebounds in the win, while Thomas Allard (13 points, four assists) and R.J. Godfrey (10 points, nine rebounds) also scored in double figures.
The Bulldogs are 19-3 on the season.
McEachern 68, Collins Hill 51
MILTON — Collins Hill dropped a 68-51 game to seventh-ranked McEachern in the Longhorn 5-Star Showcase on Saturday.
The Eagles’ top scorers were Ethan Davis (14 points, eight rebounds), Kaden McCarthur (10 points) and A.J. Muller (10 points).
Etowah 67, Buford 58
MILTON — Buford fell 67-58 to Etowah in the Longhorn 5-Star Showcase on Saturday.
The Wolves were led by Alahn Sumler (18 points), London Williams (12 points) and Jaylon Taylor (10 points).
GAC 66, Cumberland Christian 54
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian bounced back from a Friday night loss to Salem for a 66-54 win Saturday over Cumberland Christian.
Josh Fulton (20 points, eight rebounds, five assists) and Eddie Page (11 points, 12 rebounds, six blocks, three assists) led the way for the Spartans. Athan Pohlman scored 13, while Kaosi Chijioke (six points, seven rebounds), Colin Henry (six points, four rebounds), Carlton Lucas (five points, four rebounds) and Chad Jackson (three points, four rebounds) also had solid games.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hebron 55, Rabun Gap 33
DACULA — Four double-figure scorers helped Hebron Christian to a 55-33 win over Rabun Gap on Saturday.
The Lions (17-4) were led by Amiya Porter (15 points, three assists), Jessie Parish (12 points, five rebounds), Nickyia Daniel (10 points, two steals) and Aubrey Beckham (10 points, six assists, four steals, two rebounds).
