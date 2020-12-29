HARTWELL — Lamarr Randolph’s big game fueled Greater Atlanta Christian to a 68-61 win over Lincoln County in the McDonald’s Classic on Tuesday.
Randolph had 32 points, four rebounds and three assists, while the Spartans also got solid play from Josh Fulton (11 points, nine rebounds) and Josh Parker (10 points, five assists).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Grayson 99, Arlington Christian 41
ATLANTA — Grayson rolled to a 99-41 victory over Arlington Christian in the Champions Classic on Tuesday.
The Rams play McEachern in the tournament finals Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Grayson put five scorers in double figures, led by Robert Cowherd (19 points, four steals) and Taje Kelly (19 points). Tyrese Elliot had 13 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds and five steals in a nice all-around game.
The victors also got 11 points from Ian Schieffelin, 10 points and four assists from Chauncey Wiggins and eight assists from Kaden McArthur.
Buford 64, South Walton (Fla.) 47
PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Buford defeated South Walton (Fla.) 64-47 Tuesday in the Marlin Classic.
The Wolves were led by Alahn Sumler (17 points, seven rebounds), Marc Mauge (13 points) and London Williams (11 points, five rebounds).
Montgomery Bell Academy (Tenn.) 67, Providence 59
PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Montgomery Bell Academy (Tenn.) topped Providence Christian 67-59 Tuesday in the Marlin Classic.
The Storm’s top scorers were Chance Thacker (18 points), Tony Carpio (14 points, eight rebounds) and Jathan Williams (14 points).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Pius 53, Grayson 38
ATLANTA — St. Pius defeated Grayson 53-38 on Tuesday despite 18 points from the Rams’ Nadia Howard.
North Forsyth 47, Wesleyan 42
CUMMING — Wesleyan fell 47-42 at North Forsyth on Tuesday.
The Wolves were led by Alyssa Phiilip (15 points, 13 rebounds), Chit Chat Wright (14 points), Imani Washington (eight rebounds) and Sade Ojanuga (eight points).
