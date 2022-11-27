MCDONOUGH — Defending Class AAAAAAA state champion Norcross rolled past Grayson 61-34 Saturday in a matchup of top Gwinnett girls basketball teams at Hoops4Hunter, hosted by Eagle’s Landing.
Jania Akins led the victory with 27 points, while Markiesa Lancaster and Mariyah Valrie added eight points each. Norcross is now 3-0 on the season.
Grayson was led by Tatum Brown’s 15 points and Jayla Bennett’s 10 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Archer 65, Douglas County 44
MCDONOUGH — Four double figure scorers powered Archer to a 65-44 win over Douglas County in Hoops4Hunger on Saturday.
Taj Hunter and Courtney Nesbitt scored 12 points each, and Taniya McGowan and Ashanti Bryant had 11 points apiece.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Archer 84, Holy Innocents’ 68
GAINESVILLE — Archer defeated Holy Innocents’ 84-68 in the North Georgia Showcase at East Forsyth on Saturday.
Kahmare Holmes had 22 points, five rebounds, four steals and two assists for the Tigers, while Darrian Joseph (10 points, five assists, three rebounds) and Elijah Davis (10 points, three rebounds), Jaylen Richardson (seven points, three rebounds, three assists), Josh Mathurin (eight points, five rebounds, two assists) and Cortland Walker (six points, four rebounds, four assists) also played well.
Grayson 79, Grissom (Ala.) 53
CORINTH, Miss. — Grayson routed Grissom (Ala.) 79-53 Saturday in the Lighthouse Classic.
C.J. Hyland led the win with 22 points, four assists, three steals and three rebounds, Gicarri Harris had 10 points, five assists and four rebounds and Amir Taylor had 16 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Winter Haven (Fla.) 78, Lanier 61
WASHINGTON, Ill. — Lanier lost 78-61 to Winter Haven (Fla.) in the finals of the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions on Saturday.
Osmar Garcia-Araujo (16 points, 10 rebounds), Jayce Nathaniel (11 points, five rebounds), Landon Suarez (11 points) and Amari Chatman (10 points) scored in double figures for Lanier.
Shiloh 52, Woodland 43
SNELLVILLE — Shiloh defeated Woodland 52-43 Saturday in Holiday Hoopsgiving.
Nazir Griffin led the Generals with 14 points, Mustapha Diane had 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks and Tylis Jordan added nine points, five rebounds and three blocks.
GAC 54, East Forsyth 48
GAINESVILLE — Greater Atlanta Christian topped host East Forsyth 54-48 in Saturday’s North Georgia Showcase behind 17 points and eight rebounds from Kaosi Chijioke.
Noah Harry (nine points, four rebounds), Nick Teague (six points, eight rebounds), J.T. Wasiele (six points, four rebounds, three assists) and Amare Williams (four points, five rebounds, lockdown defense) also stood out in the win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.