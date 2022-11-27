Jania_Akins.JPG

Jania Akins, Norcross

MCDONOUGH — Defending Class AAAAAAA state champion Norcross rolled past Grayson 61-34 Saturday in a matchup of top Gwinnett girls basketball teams at Hoops4Hunter, hosted by Eagle’s Landing.

Jania Akins led the victory with 27 points, while Markiesa Lancaster and Mariyah Valrie added eight points each. Norcross is now 3-0 on the season.

