LILBURN — Jade Weathersby had 32 points and 11 rebounds Saturday, powering Parkview’s girls basketball team to a 60-34 win over South Gwinnett on Senior Night.
The Panthers also got nine points and seven rebounds from Paulina Casanova.
BOYS BASKETBALL
South Gwinnett 71, Parkview 70
LILBURN — South Gwinnett held off a last-second shot attempt by Parkview for a 71-70 victory in Region 4-AAAAAAA play Saturday.
Maalik Leitch led the Comets with 17 points, Kendall Walker had 13 points and Kamren Heathington scored 11.
Berkmar 103, Wilson Academy 63
LILBURN — Jermahri Hill scored 29 points, and Brycen Blaine added 21 points Saturday in fourth-ranked Berkmar’s 103-63 win over Wilson Academy.
Jameel Rideout had 18 points and six assists for the Patriots (18-4), and Malique Ewin had 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Newton 70, Grayson 68
LOGANVILLE — No. 7 Grayson put a scare into second-ranked Newton for the second time this season, but fell to 0-2 against the visiting Rams with a 70-68 loss in Region 4-AAAAAAA on Saturday.
Newton edged Grayson 58-56 in the teams’ first meeting on Jan. 28.
Grayson (14-8, 4-2) was led by 19 points and four rebounds from Chauncey Wiggins, and 17 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals from Tyrese Elliott. Amir Taylor (12 points, seven rebounds) and Gicarri Harris (10 points, five rebounds, four assists) also scored in double figures.
Norcross 82, W.D. Mohammed 52
NORCROSS — Eighth-ranked Norcross rolled to an 82-52 rout of W.D. Mohammed in its regular-season home finale on Saturday.
London Johnson had a team-high 24 points in the win, and Jerry Deng was close behind with 22 points, including four 3-pointers. Mier Panoam had 17 points and five assists.
The Blue Devils (19-5) also got stellar play from Samarion Bond (seven rebounds, six assists), Michael Zhang (nine points on three 3-pointers) and Hekeziah Flagg (five rebounds, four assists).
GAC 60, Carver-Atlanta 36
NORCROSS — No. 8 Greater Atlanta Christian defeated Carver-Atlanta 60-36 in Region 5-AAA on Saturday.
Athan Pohlman had a team-high 21 points along with five rebounds, and Josh Fulton scored 13 in the win. Eddie Page (seven points, nine rebounds) and Amare Williams (five points, six rebounds) also had solid games.
The Spartans are 17-5 overall and 8-4 in the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.