DUNWOODY — Discovery’s boys basketball team coasted to a 74-51 win Wednesday over Dunwoody in Region 7-AAAAAAA play.
The Titans (15-4, 5-1 region) were led by 27 points from Ian Davis, while Daveion Teague-Parham had 11 points and Mikey Moncrease scored 10. Navaughn Maise added six points and 11 rebounds.
