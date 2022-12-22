Fknj3wRX0AAC0fK.jpeg

Hebron Christian's girls basketball team poses for a photo after winning the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic.

 Special Photo

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Hebron Christian’s girls basketball team defeated Gatlinburg-Pittman 73-66 Thursday in the championship game of the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic.

Jakerra Butler had 21 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and three blocks, and Aubrey Beckham had 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and three blocks to lead the Lions (12-0). Mia James (13 points, three rebounds, three assists), Amiya Porter (eight points, four steals) and Kayla Lane (eight points, four rebounds, three assists) also contributed to the championship.

