GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Hebron Christian’s girls basketball team defeated Gatlinburg-Pittman 73-66 Thursday in the championship game of the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic.
Jakerra Butler had 21 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and three blocks, and Aubrey Beckham had 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and three blocks to lead the Lions (12-0). Mia James (13 points, three rebounds, three assists), Amiya Porter (eight points, four steals) and Kayla Lane (eight points, four rebounds, three assists) also contributed to the championship.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mill Creek 68, Metrolina Christian (N.C.) 58
NORCROSS — Mill Creek won its sixth straight and eighth in its last nine games, defeating Metrolina Christian (N.C.) 68-58 Thursday in The Creek Classic at Meadowcreek.
Five Hawks scored in double figures, including Trajen Greco, who had 12 points and 14 assists, and Stephen Akwiwu, who had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Jonathan Taylor led the scorers with 16, John McIntyre scored 10, Nate Eroh had 10 points and eight rebounds and Julian Finch added eight points.
Chapel Hill 59, Shiloh 56
NORCROSS — Shiloh lost 59-56 to Chapel Hill on Thursday in the Creek Classic at Meadowcreek.
The Generals were led by Nazir Griffin’s 18 points and Tylis Jordan’s 15 points. Emmanuel Okogie added eight points.
Hebron 61, Paintsville (Ky.) 55
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — MaTaj Glover had 23 points and seven assists Thursday in Hebron’s 61-55 win over Paintsville (Ky.) in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic.
The Lions’ other top performers were Jelani Smith-Mason (14 points, five rebounds, five assists) and Trace Wilhite (11 points, five rebounds).
