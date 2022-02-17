ATLANTA — Hebron Christian defeated Galloway 55-46 Thursday in the Region 5-A Private Tournament semifinals in girls basketball.
Jessie Parish (13 points, eight rebounds), Nickyia Daniel (13 points, eight rebounds), Aubrey Beckham (13 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, two blocks) and Amiya Porter (12 points, three rebounds) scored in double figures for Hebron.
The Lions (22-4) advance to play Holy Innocents’ in the tournament finals.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Holy Innocents’ 65, Wesleyan 42
ATLANTA — Wesleyan fell 65-42 to Holy Innocents’ in the 5-A Private Tournament on Thursday.
Johanna Potter led the Wolves with 22 points and 11 rebounds, while Eva Garabadian had 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Desiree Davis had four points and four rebounds, and Londyn Walker had four points and seven rebounds.
Sugar Hill 60, Bible Baptist 11
SUGAR HILL — Ten Sugar Hill Christian players scored Thursday in a 60-11 win over Bible Baptist in the GCAA quarterfinals.
Faith Wasden, back after missing more than two weeks with an injury, led the victory with 13 points, nine steals, five rebounds, three blocks and two assists. Emily Laughlin (eight points, four steals, two assists), Elly Grace Wasden (seven points, six rebounds, six steals), Katie Jones (seven points, four steals, two rebounds, two assists), Claire Ferron (six points, six rebounds), Savannah Smith (five points, two steals), Peyton Bergquist (five points, two steals, two assists), Hailey Pruitt (four points), Lauren Clark (three points, five rebounds) and Robyn Gray (two points, five rebounds) also played well.
Sugar Hill (23-4) plays in the Final Four at 4:45 p.m. Friday at Victory Baptist in Loganville against Mountain Area Christian.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Providence 73, Mount Vernon 53
ATLANTA — Tony Carpio had 26 points and seven rebounds in Providence Christian’s 73-53 win over Mount Vernon in the 5-A Private Tournament on Thursday.
Sam Witt (18 points, three assists) and Devin Long (12 points, five rebounds) also played well for the Storm.
