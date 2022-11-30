©Dale Zanine 2022_10_18 00077.jpg

Hebron Christian’s Aubrey Beckham

 Dale Zanine

DACULA — Hebron Christian’s girls basketball team stayed unbeaten with a 62-37 victory over Collins Hill on Wednesday.

The Lions (5-0) got 15 points and 12 rebounds from Ja'kerra Butler and 10 points, four steals and three rebounds from Aubrey Beckham.