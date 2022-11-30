DACULA — Hebron Christian’s girls basketball team stayed unbeaten with a 62-37 victory over Collins Hill on Wednesday.
The Lions (5-0) got 15 points and 12 rebounds from Ja'kerra Butler and 10 points, four steals and three rebounds from Aubrey Beckham.
Amiya Porter (seven points), Kayla Lane (four rebounds, four assists, three steals, two points) Nicky Daniel (six points, three rebounds), Camryn Register (five points, five rebounds, three steals), Trinity Butler (nine points) and Mia James (four points, five rebounds, four assists) were other contributors in the win.
Paris Fillingame scored 14 for Collins Hill.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central Gwinnett 61, Duluth 32
DULUTH — Central Gwinnett rolled past Duluth 61-32 Wednesday. The Black Knights led 37-15 at halftime.
Collins Hill 67, Hebron 49
SUWANEE — Collins Hill defeated Hebron Christian 67-49 on Wednesday.
Wesleyan 74, Westminster 58
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Five double-figure scorers led Wesleyan in a 74-58 win over Westminster on Wednesday.
Chit-Chat Wright (17 points, eight assists, seven steals), Eva Garabadian (16 points, three rebounds, three assists), Johanna Potter (15 points, five rebounds), Audrey Ekou-Bla (12 points, four rebounds) and Shayla Bahr (10 points, four rebounds) stood out for the Wolves.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Duluth 47, Central Gwinnett 44
DULUTH — David Culbreath had 17 points Wednesday in Duluth’s 47-44 win over Central Gwinnett.
Shep Smedlund, who had nine points, had a steal and a basket to tie the score at 44, then beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer for the game-winner.
