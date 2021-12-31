CANTON — Hebron Christian’s girls basketball team defeated Sequoyah 63-48 Friday in the New Year’s Eve Showcase, improving to 12-1 on the season.
The Lions, ranked fourth in Class A Private, had four double-figure scorers led by Aubrey Beckham, who had 17 points, six rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals. Jessie Parish was close behind with 15 points, 12 rebounds, four steals, two blocks and one assist.
Amiya Porter (11 points, six assists, three rebounds), Nickyia Daniel (11 points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal) and Malia Melton (nine points, eight rebounds, one block) also played well.
Sequoyah, ranked eighth in AAAAAA, falls to 9-4 on the season.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sugar Hill 67, Cross Keys 18
CUMMING — Sugar Hill Christian dominated Cross Keys in a 67-18 victory Friday in the Pinecrest Academy Christmas Tournament.
Faith Wasden powered the victory with 23 points, six steals, four rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots. Elly Grace Wasden had eight points, nine rebounds, five steals, three assists and two blocks, and Peyton Bergquist had eight points and two steals.
The Stallions (12-3) also got six points, seven assists, five steals and two rebounds from Savannah Smith, as well as solid play from Jessica Meyer (four points), Emily Laughlin (two points, five steals, two rebounds, two assists), Lauren Clark (two points, three steals, two rebounds) and Haley Pruitt (two points, three rebounds, two assists).
Sugar Hill’s 12 wins match its victory total from its inaugural 2020-21 season.
