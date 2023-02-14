WATKINSVILLE — Hebron Christian’s boys basketball team edged host Oconee County 61-57 Monday in the Region 8-AAA Tournament.
MaTaj Glover led four double-figure scorers with 22 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Jelani Mason (13 points, five rebounds), Justin Bartleson (11 points, three rebounds) and Devon McField (10 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals) also played well in the win.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GAC 60, North Springs 10
JOHNS CREEK — Greater Atlanta Christian’s girls basketball team advanced to the Region 6-AAAAA Tournament semifinals with a 60-10 rout of North Springs on Monday.
Trinity Thomas led the Spartans with 23 points, six rebounds and six steals, and Myla Benton had 13 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Elizabeth Luick (10 points, six rebounds) and Asia Johnson (five points, five steals, five assists, four rebounds) also contributed in the win.
Wesleyan 73, West Hall 16
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan, No. 3 in Class AAA, opened the Region 7-AAA Tournament with a 73-16 victory over West Hall on Monday.
The Wolves were led by Eva Garabadian (15 points, two rebounds), Avery Tucker (12 points, three rebounds, three steals), Chit-Chat Wright (12 points, four assists, four steals), Shayla Bahr (11 points, four steals, four rebounds, two assists), Johanna Potter (nine points, five rebounds) and Anna Sparks (eight rebounds, five assists, two steals).
As the excitement from Super Bowl LVII begins to settle, discussions are centered on the game's high (and low) points.
A point of tension has been raised about a "holding call" against the Philadelphia Eagles' James Bradberry IV on Kansas City Chiefs' Juju Smith-Schuster in the last minutes of the game.
The play in question was included in a highlight reel, posted to the NFL's YouTube channel.
For reference and review, scroll to 15:45, watch and weigh in.
To dive further into the discussion, share your perspective on the play and penalty call in the comments.
Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles had tremendous seasons and played well in Super Bowl LVII.
Congratulations to Super Bowl LVII Champions, Kansas City Chiefs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.