WATKINSVILLE — Hebron Christian’s boys basketball team edged host Oconee County 61-57 Monday in the Region 8-AAA Tournament.

MaTaj Glover led four double-figure scorers with 22 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Jelani Mason (13 points, five rebounds), Justin Bartleson (11 points, three rebounds) and Devon McField (10 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals) also played well in the win.

