DSC00738.jpg
Buy Now

Scenes from the 1st round of the state playoff game at Greater Atlanta Christian School Wednesday, February 23, 2022. GAC beat East Forsyth 88-42. (Photo: Nicole Seitz)

NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian’s boys basketball team routed East Forsyth 88-42 Wednesday in the first round of the Class AAA state playoffs.

Josh Fulton led the No. 6-ranked Spartans with 21 points and three rebounds, Kaosi Chijioke had 19 points and six rebounds and Xavier Daisy scored 10.

GAC got other contributions from Athan Pohlman (nine points, three rebounds, three assists), Eddie Page (four points, nine rebounds), Colin Henry (five points, seven assists, four rebounds), Carlton Lucas (seven points, three assists) and Jonathan Waters (seven points, four rebounds).

The Spartans advance to play at Region 3-AAA champion Groves in the second round later this week.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Milton 68, Meadowcreek 48

MILTON — No. 2-ranked Milton posted a 68-48 win over Meadowcreek on Wednesday in the first round of the AAAAAAA playoffs.

North Cobb Christian 68, Hebron 48

KENNESAW — Hebron Christian’s season ended with a 68-48 loss at No. 4-ranked North Cobb Christian in Wednesday’s Class A Private first round.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Woodstock 67, Discovery 20

WOODSTOCK — Woodstock defeated Discovery 67-20 Wednesday in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs.

Mount Paran 66, Wesleyan 37

KENNESAW — No. 7-ranked Wesleyan’s season ended with a 66-37 loss at Region 7-A Private champion Mount Paran, ranked second in the state, in the Class A Private first round on Wednesday.

Recommended for you

Cities With the Most Homebuyers Under 25

Cities With the Most Homebuyers Under 25

Despite the challenging conditions that the pandemic has helped foster in the U.S. housing market, young buyers have made progress in homeownership in recent years. The homeownership rate for adults under 25 reached 25.7% in 2020, matching a previous peak from the height of the housing bubbl… Click for more.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.