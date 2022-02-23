NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian’s boys basketball team routed East Forsyth 88-42 Wednesday in the first round of the Class AAA state playoffs.
Josh Fulton led the No. 6-ranked Spartans with 21 points and three rebounds, Kaosi Chijioke had 19 points and six rebounds and Xavier Daisy scored 10.
GAC got other contributions from Athan Pohlman (nine points, three rebounds, three assists), Eddie Page (four points, nine rebounds), Colin Henry (five points, seven assists, four rebounds), Carlton Lucas (seven points, three assists) and Jonathan Waters (seven points, four rebounds).
The Spartans advance to play at Region 3-AAA champion Groves in the second round later this week.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Milton 68, Meadowcreek 48
MILTON — No. 2-ranked Milton posted a 68-48 win over Meadowcreek on Wednesday in the first round of the AAAAAAA playoffs.
North Cobb Christian 68, Hebron 48
KENNESAW — Hebron Christian’s season ended with a 68-48 loss at No. 4-ranked North Cobb Christian in Wednesday’s Class A Private first round.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Woodstock 67, Discovery 20
WOODSTOCK — Woodstock defeated Discovery 67-20 Wednesday in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs.
Mount Paran 66, Wesleyan 37
KENNESAW — No. 7-ranked Wesleyan’s season ended with a 66-37 loss at Region 7-A Private champion Mount Paran, ranked second in the state, in the Class A Private first round on Wednesday.
