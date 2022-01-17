D41_8883.JPG
Greater Atlanta Christian's Kaleigh Addie

 Nicole Seitz

ATLANTA — Greater Atlanta Christian’s girls basketball team, ranked second in Class AAA, defeated Woodstock, No. 7 in AAAAAAA, 68-63 Monday in Holy Innocents’ MLK Classic.

Kaleigh Addie had 20 points, Jaci Bolden scored 18 and Trinity Thomas had 17 points in the win, while Myla Benton contributed stellar post defense.

The Spartans improve to 10-4 on the season.

BOYS BASKETBALL

GAC 58, Mount Vernon 56

SMYRNA — GAC, eighth in AAA, squeaked past Mount Vernon 58-56 Monday in The Dream Challenge at Campbell.

Josh Fulton led the Spartans (10-3) with 24 points and 13 rebounds.

Carlton Lucas (nine points, four rebounds), Colin Henry (eight points, four rebounds, four assists), Eddie Page (eight points, five rebounds), Chad Jackson (eight points, four rebounds) and Kaosi Chijioke (10 rebounds) also played well.

Pacelli 64, Wesleyan 59

ATLANTA — Wesleyan fell 64-59 to Pacelli in Monday’s Holy Innocents’ MLK Classic.

Thomas Chipman led the Wolves with 23 points, Josh Kavel scored 14 and Tate Gilley had 12 points.

