ATLANTA — Greater Atlanta Christian’s girls basketball team, ranked second in Class AAA, defeated Woodstock, No. 7 in AAAAAAA, 68-63 Monday in Holy Innocents’ MLK Classic.
Kaleigh Addie had 20 points, Jaci Bolden scored 18 and Trinity Thomas had 17 points in the win, while Myla Benton contributed stellar post defense.
The Spartans improve to 10-4 on the season.
BOYS BASKETBALL
GAC 58, Mount Vernon 56
SMYRNA — GAC, eighth in AAA, squeaked past Mount Vernon 58-56 Monday in The Dream Challenge at Campbell.
Josh Fulton led the Spartans (10-3) with 24 points and 13 rebounds.
Carlton Lucas (nine points, four rebounds), Colin Henry (eight points, four rebounds, four assists), Eddie Page (eight points, five rebounds), Chad Jackson (eight points, four rebounds) and Kaosi Chijioke (10 rebounds) also played well.
Pacelli 64, Wesleyan 59
ATLANTA — Wesleyan fell 64-59 to Pacelli in Monday’s Holy Innocents’ MLK Classic.
Thomas Chipman led the Wolves with 23 points, Josh Kavel scored 14 and Tate Gilley had 12 points.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.