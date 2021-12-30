COLUMBIA, S.C. — Grayson boys basketball coach Geoffrey Pierce reached the 200-win milestone in his high school coaching career with a 54-53 victory over Lexington (S.C.) in Thursday's third place game of the Chick-fil-A Classic.
Caleb Blackwell led the Rams (8-4) with 17 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and four assists, while Tyrese Elliott had 10 points, six assists and three rebounds. Corey Gatlin added seven points and three rebounds, while Melo Oglesby and Amir Taylor added six points each.
Pierce, a Central Gwinnett grad, has earned all 200 of his wins in the past 10 seasons as head coach at Grayson, which he built into a state power after inheriting a program that had never qualified for the state playoffs. He was previously an assistant at Meadowcreek before being hired at Grayson.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Discovery 61, Winder-Barrow 56
LAWRENCEVILLE — Colby Williams had the game-winning 3-pointer and a career-high 21 points Thursday in Discovery’s 61-56 win over Winder-Barrow.
The Titans also got 15 points and eight rebounds from Danu Baker and 15 points from Zailan Blue.
Berkmar 71, Greeneville (Tenn.) 50
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Berkmar advanced to the title game of the Arby’s Classic with a 71-50 win over Greeneville (Tenn.) on Thursday.
Malique Ewin had 20 points and 10 rebounds in the win, and Bo Hurns nearly matched his double-double with 17 points and nine rebounds. Jermahri Hill had 16 points and five rebounds, Bryce Blaine had 11 points and five rebounds and Jameel Rideout contributed five points, six assists and five rebounds.
The Patriots face Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) in Friday’s championship game.
Norcross 84, Oak Ridge (Tenn.) 49
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Norcross finished up the NXT LVL HoopsFest with an 84-49 win over Oak Ridge (Tenn.) on Thursday.
Shiloh 69, Fayette County 49
MARIETTA — Shiloh defeated Fayette County 69-49 Thursday to win the Coach Lee Hill Bracket of the Champions Classic at Wheeler.
Trevon Payton (15 points), Emmanuel Okogie (13 points) and D.J. Leak (11 points) led the Generals.
Lanier 72, Hiram 57
MARIETTA — Lanier defeated Hiram 72-57 Thursday to win the Willie Boston Bracket of the Champions Classic at Wheeler.
The Longhorns put four scorers in double figures — Jayce Nathaniel (19 points), C.J. Hyland (17 points), Tahai Morgan (14 points) and Justin Birch (12 points).
Hebron 51, Johnson 28
ADAIRSVILLE — Hebron Christian topped Johnson 51-28 in the Tiger Christmas Clash at Adairsville on Thursday.
MaTaj Glover (12 points), Drew Faucher (10 points) and Joseph Sexton (eight points, five assists) played well in the win, while Gabe Selagea made the all-tournament team.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Norcross 51, Troup 19
NORCROSS — Zaria Hurston scored 21 points Thursday as Norcross routed Troup County 51-19.
