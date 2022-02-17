COVINGTON — No. 7-ranked Grayson rolled into the Region 4-AAAAAAA Tournament finals with a 72-49 victory over Parkview at Newton on Wednesday.
The Rams face Newton in Friday’s championship game at 8 p.m. at Newton. Newton, ranked second in Class AAAAAAA, advanced to the finals with a 65-37 victory over South Gwinnett.
Grayson was led in the semifinal win by Gicarri Harris (16 points, five rebounds), Corey Gatlin (14 points, three steals), Amir Taylor (12 points) and Caleb Blackwell (seven points, seven assists, six rebounds).
Parkview’s Asher Woods scored 22 points, and passed the 1,000-point mark for his career.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mountain View 70, Mill Creek 67
SUWANEE — Mountain View rallied for a 70-67 win over Mill Creek in Wednesday’s third-place game at the 8-AAAAAAA Tournament.
The Bears got 21 points from Mike White, 15 points from Chance Boothe, 10 points from A.J. Cheeks and eight points from Richard Rojas.
Archer 76, Meadowcreek 41
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer, ranked ninth in AAAAAAAA, claimed third place in the 7-AAAAAAA Tournament with Wednesday’s 76-41 win over Meadowcreek.
GAC 53, Salem 49
TYRONE — Greater Atlanta Christian, No. 8 in AAA, topped Salem 53-49 Wednesday in the 5-AAA Tournament.
The Spartans were led by Josh Fulton (19 points, five rebounds), Eddie Page (12 points, 11 rebounds), Athan Pohlman (11 points, three rebounds), Kaosi Chijioke (eight rebounds) and Colin Henry (six points, four rebounds).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brookwood 76, Parkview 28
COVINGTON — No. 1 Brookwood routed rival Parkview 76-28 Wednesday to advance to the 4-AAAAAAA Tournament finals, where it will face third-ranked Grayson.
Brookwood and Grayson split their regular season meetings.
Diana Collins (21 points, five assists, five steals), NeKaya Williams (14 points, five rebounds, three assists) and Nedisha Ford (10 points, five steals, four assists) stood out for the Broncos.
Discovery 43, Duluth 28
LAWRENCEVILLE — Host Discovery finished third in the 7-AAAAAAA Tournament with a 43-28 win over Duluth on Wednesday.
Habersham 37, Lanier 30
SUGAR HILL — Habersham Central defeated Lanier 37-30 Thursday in the 8-AAAAAA Tournament.
GAC 64, Redan 43
TYRONE — No. 2-ranked Greater Atlanta Christian advanced to the 5-AAA Tournament finals with a 64-43 victory over Redan on Wednesday.
Jaci Bolden (22 points), Kaleigh Addie (20 points, two steals), Trinity Thomas (nine points, 12 rebounds, five steals), Myla Benton (eight points, 10 rebounds) and Sydney Lucas (three points, eight rebounds) stood out for the Spartans.
