ATLANTA — Grayson’s boys basketball team won the Champions Classic on Wednesday with a 74-66 victory over McEachern.
Tournament MVP Tyrese Elliot led the way with 20 points and six assists, while Robert Cowherd (14 points, four assists), Ian Schieffelin (12 points), Taje Kelly (11 points) and Kaden McArthur (11 points) also scored in double figures.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mill Creek 56, Roswell 54
LILBURN — Mill Creek finished up the Deep South Classic with a 56-54 victory over Roswell on Wednesday.
The Hawks (4-4) got 13 points each from Jonathan Taylor and Josh Battle, as well as 10 points from Bryson Taylor. Taylor also made two key free throws with 5.9 seconds left after being fouled on an offensive rebound to secure the win.
Discovery 81, Winder-Barrow 61
WINDER — Five players scored in double figures Wednesday in Discovery’s 81-61 win over Winder-Barrow on Wednesday.
The Titans (11-2) were led by Navaughn Maise (15 points, 13 rebounds), Decourey McGowan (15 points), Ian Davis (14 points, six rebounds), Daveion Teague-Parham (11 points), Mikey Moncrease (12 points, five steals), Cam Shelton (seven assists) and Bryce Wilkins (eight points).
Lanier 55, Habersham 53
SUGAR HILL — Lanier edged Habersham Central 55-53 in the Region 8-AAAAAA opener on Wednesday.
The Longhorns (8-3) were led by Andrew McConnell (15 points), Makai Vassell (12 points), Iajah Phillips (10 points) and Jayce Nathaniel (nine points).
Choctawhatchee (Fla.) 74, Buford 66
PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Buford lost 74-66 Wednesday to Choctawhatchee (Fla.) in the finals of the Marlin Classic.
Jaylon Taylor and Caleb Blackwell scored 16 points each for the Wolves, and Alahn Sumler added 11 points.
GAC 76, Madison County 54
HARTWELL — Greater Atlanta Christian rolled to a 76-54 win over Madison County in the McDonald’s Classic on Wednesday.
Lamarr Randolph, an all-tournament selection, led the way with 24 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals, while Josh Fulton had 20 points, seven assists and three steals. The Spartans also got stellar play from Dominic Cooks (nine points), Saiku White (eight points, four steals, two rebounds, two assists) and Eddie Page (eight rebounds).
Providence 80, Arnold (Fla.) 53
PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Providence Christian routed Arnold (Fla.) 80-53 Wednesday in the Mariner Classic.
The Storm’s top performers were Elijah Williams (14 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists), Chance Thacker (15 points, six rebounds, four assists), Tony Carpio (16 points, 10 rebounds) and Skyler Jordan (16 points).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Parkview 58, Cherokee 47
LILBURN — Parkview closed the Deep South Classic with a 58-47 win over Cherokee on Wednesday.
