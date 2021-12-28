COLUMBIA, S.C. — Grayson’s boys basketball team knocked off previously unbeaten Carmel Christian (N.C.) 65-58 in the Chick-fil-A Classic on Tuesday.
Chauncey Wiggins had 18 points (on 7 of 13 shooting) and 17 rebounds in the victory, and Tyrese Elliott had 21 points, five rebounds and four assists. Caleb Blackwell contributed 14 points, three rebounds and two assists.
The Rams (7-3), ranked eighth in Class AAAAAAA, trailed Carmel Christian (14-1) 32-29 at halftime before outscoring their opponent by 10 over the final two quarters.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Peachtree Ridge 73, Meadowcreek 61
MARIETTA — Peachtree Ridge defeated Meadowcreek 73-61 Tuesday in Wheeler’s Tournament of Champions.
Jairus Griffin led the Lions with 15 points, Korey Walton scored 14, David Freeman had 11 points and Bradley Goines scored 10.
Mill Creek 65, Johns Creek 34
DAHLONEGA — Mill Creek defeated Johns Creek 65-34 Tuesday, winning its fourth straight and advancing to the semifinals of the Kelly King Holiday Classic.
Stephen Jackson and John McMcIntyre had 12 points each for the Hawks, and Jonathan Taylor added 11 points.
Collins Hill 81, North Clayton 43
SNELLVILLE — Collins Hill rolled into the semifinals of the Deep South Classic at Brookwood with an 81-43 rout of North Clayton on Tuesday.
Collins Hill was led by A.J. Muller (13 points), Kaden McArthur (13 points), Jayden Williams (11 points), Jamari Mosley (11 points), Kai McArthur (nine points) and Amare Banks (nine points).
The Eagles will face Montgomery Bell Academy (Tenn.) in Wednesday’s semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Host Brookwood faces Cherokee at 7:30 p.m. in the other boys semifinal.
Archer 60, TD Prep 50
MARIETTA — Archer rallied in the fourth quarter Tuesday for a 60-50 win over TD Prep in Wheeler’s Tournament of Champions.
Shiloh 56, Sequoyah 55
MARIETTA — Trevon Payton’s 25 points helped Shiloh, ranked fourth in AAAAAA, escape with a 56-55 win over Sequoyah on Tuesday in the Tournament of Champions at Wheeler.
Seryl Slater delivered three clutch free throws for the winning margin with less than a second remaining, and finished with 12 points for the Generals, who trailed 30-15 before rallying.
Wheeler 69, Buford 64
MARIETTA — No. 1-ranked Buford fell 69-64 to host and second-ranked Wheeler in Tuesday’s nightcap at the Tournament of Champions featuring the top two ranked teams in AAAAAA.
Jaylon Taylor led the Wolves with 21 points, and teammate Alahn Sumler scored 17.
Galloway 73, Dacula 47
MARIETTA — Galloway, ranked second in A Private, topped Dacula 73-47 Tuesday in Wheeler’s Tournament of Champions.
The Falcons were led by Anthony Alston (17 points, six rebounds), Josh Mathurin (eight points, four rebounds, two assists), Omari Hamilton (11 points, three rebounds) and Blake Wilson (eight points, three rebounds).
Chattooga 61, Hebron 50
ADAIRSVILLE — Hebron Christian fell 61-50 to Chattooga on Tuesday.
The Lions got 14 points from MaTaj Glover, 12 points from Gabriel Selagea and 11 points from Justin Bartleson.
Walton 67, Wesleyan 42
MARIETTA — Wesleyan lost 67-42 to Walton in Tuesday’s Hounds Holiday Tournament at Pope.
Tate Gilley led Wesleyan with 15 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mill Creek 43, Banks County 39
DAHLONEGA — Mill Creek’s girls basketball team edged Banks County 43-39 Tuesday in the Kelly King Holiday Classic.
The Hawks were led by 11 points, eight rebounds and six steals from Kayla Harper, and 10 points from Sammi Spees. Bree Orellana had eight points, five assists and five steals, and Lauren Dobbs added seven points.
Elbert County 66, Dacula 42
HARTWELL — Dacula fell 66-42 to Elbert County on Tuesday in the McDonald’s Shootout.
