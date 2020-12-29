MARIETTA — Ian Schieffelin made two free throws with eight seconds left for the winning margin Monday night in a 54-53 victory over North Gwinnett in National Division bracket finals play at the Tournament of Champions at Wheeler.
North took a lead with 18 seconds left on a 3-pointer by Thomas Allard before Schieffelin, the tournament MVP, was fouled with eight seconds left and knocked down both free throws. The Rams got a defensive stop in the waning seconds to clinch the win.
Schieffelin had 15 points and eight rebounds, and teammate Taje Kelly had 13 points and six rebounds. The Rams also got contributions from Tyrese Elliot (11 points) and Robert Cowherd (eight points, eight rebounds, three steals).
North got 18 points from Brendan Rigsbee, 12 points from R.J. Keller and seven points from Luke Keller.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Berkmar 66, Wheeler 47
MARIETTA — A big second half carried Berkmar to a 66-47 win over host Wheeler in National Division bracket finals play at the Tournament of Champions on Monday.
The Patriots (10-3) trailed by a point at halftime before dominating the second half.
Jameel Rideout scored 21 to lead the victory, and two of his teammates had double-doubles — Dara Olonade (13 points, 10 rebounds) and Malique Ewin (10 points, 11 rebounds). Jemahri Hill added 12 points in the win.
Mountain View 59, Stephens County 46
COMMERCE — Mountain View defeated Stephens County 59-46 Monday behind 23 points from Jayden Edison.
The Bears (4-8) also got 14 points from Chance Boothe and 11 points from Zay Wilson.
Meadowcreek 51, Fayette County 43
MARIETTA — Meadowcreek topped Fayette County 51-43 Monday in the Tournament of Champions.
The Mustangs were led by nine points from Nahsir Merrick.
Pope 54, Peachtree Ridge 48
MARIETTA — Peachtree Ridge lost 54-48 to host Pope on Monday.
Chattahoochee 71, Shiloh 68
MARIETTA — Shiloh fell 71-68 to Chattahoochee in the Tournament of Champions.
Devon Barnes led the Generals with 25 points and Trevon Payton scored 18.
Buford 68, Cookeville (Tenn.) 54
PANAMA CITY, Fla. — London Williams had 28 points and 10 rebounds Monday, powering Buford to a 68-54 win over Cookeville (Tenn.) in the Marlin Christmas Classic.
The Wolves also got 17 points and five rebounds from Jaylon Taylor, 10 points from Alahn Sumler and seven points and five assists from Marc Mauge.
Lanier 74, East Coweta 65
MARIETTA — Andrew McConnell’s 30 points fueled Lanier to a 74-65 win Monday over East Coweta in the Tournament of Champions at Wheeler. He also had five rebounds and four assists.
The Longhorns also got 22 points from Justin Birch and 16 points and six rebounds from Iajah Phillips.
Elbert 55, GAC 52
HARTWELL — Elbert County edged Greater Atlanta Christian 55-52 Monday despite 23 points and four rebounds from the Spartans’ Josh Fulton.
Lamarr Randolph added 15 points and four rebounds for GAC.
Providence 93, North Sand Mountain (Ala.) 85
PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Providence Christian defeated North Sand Mountain (Ala.) 93-85 Monday in the Panama City Beach Invitational.
The Storm’s top performers were Elijah Williams (21 points, eight rebounds, seven assists), Chance Thacker (21 points, seven assists, five rebounds) and Tony Carpio (19 points, 15 rebounds).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dawson County 50, North Gwinnett 40
DAWSONVILLE — North Gwinnett fell 50-40 to host Dawson County on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.