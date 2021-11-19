SNELLVILLE — Frankee Payne racked up 32 points and made nine 3-pointers Friday in South Gwinnett’s 65-34 win over Gainesville in girls basketball.
Jazmine Grant had 17 points and K.K. Johnson scored 16 for the Comets.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Peachtree Ridge 41, Duluth 33
DULUTH — Peachtree Ridge posted a 41-33 win over Duluth on Friday.
Aaliyah Hunt led the Lions with 14 points, Anna Smith scored 12 and Nia Anderson and Kennedy Harp had eight points each.
Lanier 39, Walnut Grove 31
SUGAR HILL — Jose Cardy got his first win as Lanier head coach Friday night, defeating Walnut Grove 39-31.
Karina Lopez scored 14 to lead the Longhorns, who also got nine points from Gamyzhae Williams and seven points from Ajanae Jones.
Central Gwinnett 51, Discovery 40
LAWRENCEVILLE — Central Gwinnett pulled away in the second half for a 51-40 win over Discovery in Friday night’s Battle of Lawrenceville.
The Black Knights trailed 24-22 at halftime.
Hebron 69, Westminster 43
DACULA — Jessie Parish and Amiya Porter had double-doubles Friday in Hebron Christian’s season-opening, 69-43 win over Westminster.
Parish had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Porter had 11 points and 10 assists. Malia Melton contributed 14 points and eight rebounds, and Aubrey Beckham had nine points, six steals and four assists.
Sugar Hill 60, Johnson Ferry 50
SUGAR HILL — Faith Wasden’s school-record 36 points lifted Sugar Hill Christian to a 60-50 win over Johnson Ferry Academy on Friday.
Wasden also had 11 rebounds, six blocks and five assists.
Sugar Hill also got key contributions from Claire Ferron (four points, seven rebounds), Elly Wasden (eight points, 10 rebounds, three blocks), Katie Jones (seven points, five rebounds, five assists, two steals) and Savannah Smith (five points, two rebounds, one block).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Discovery 64, Central Gwinnett 63
LAWRENCEVILLE — Discovery edged Central Gwinnett 64-63 Friday night in the Battle of Lawrenceville.
Zailan Blue (17 points), Byron Martin (17 points), Colby Williams (14 points) and Darryl Walton (12 rebounds) led the way for the Titans.
Lanier 80, Walnut Grove 68
SUGAR HILL — Four double-figure scorers led Lanier to an 80-68 win over Walnut Grove on Friday.
The Longhorns’ top scorers were C.J. Hyland (18 points), Tahai Morgan (17 points), Blaine Bell (14 points) and Jayce Nathaniel (13 points).
