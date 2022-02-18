SUGAR HILL — The Region 8-AAAAAA Tournament finals will feature a pair of Gwinnett vs. Gwinnett basketball games.
The Buford and Shiloh boys, as well as the Buford and Dacula girls, advanced to the championship games with semifinal victories on Friday. The girls title game is Saturday at 6:30 p.m., and the boys final follows at 8 p.m. — both games are at Lanier.
Buford’s boys, ranked fifth in Class AAAAAA, reached the finals with a 55-54 victory over Habersham Central. The Wolves got 22 points from Jaylon Taylor and nine points from Alahn Sumler.
The No. 4-ranked Shiloh boys topped Winder-Barrow 52-36 behind stifling defense and a trio of double-figure scorers — Trevon Payton (14 points), Zaron Jackson (12 points) and Seryl Slater (10 points).
No. 4 Buford won its girls semifinal 36-34 over Habersham Central. Tatum Ozment (10 points), Tamori Plantin (eight points) and Mackenzie Pickens (eight points) led the Wolves (22-3) in scoring.
Dacula’s girls reached the title game with a 44-41 victory over Winder-Barrow. Lazaria Spearman (18 points, seven rebounds) and Mekera Standridge (14 points, three steals) led the Dacula offense, while Jaliyah Benefield provided lockdown defense and seven points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Sandy Creek 59, GAC 57
ATLANTA — Despite a big game from Josh Fulton, eighth-ranked Greater Atlanta Christian fell 59-57 to No. 1-ranked Sandy Creek in Friday’s finals of the Region 5-AAA Tournament.
Fulton led the Spartans with 30 points and five rebounds. He was supported by solid play from Eddie Page (eight points, 10 rebounds), Athan Pohlman (eight points, four rebounds, four assists), Kaosi Chijioke (three points, nine rebounds) and Chad Jackson (eight points).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Westminster 60, GAC 59
ATLANTA — No. 2-ranked Greater Atlanta Christian was upset 60-59 by Westminster in Friday’s Region 5-AAA Tournament championship game.
Kaleigh Addie had 36 points, four assists and three steals for the Spartans, while Jaci Bolden (10 points), Kai Price (six points) and Trinity Thomas (four points, seven rebounds, three assists) also had solid games.
Sugar Hill 42, Mountain Area 23
LOGANVILLE — Sugar Hill Christian bounced back from a shaky first quarter for a 42-23 win over host Mountain Area Christian in Friday’s semifinals of the GCAA State Tournament.
The Stallions (24-4) outscored Mountain Area 40-21 over the final three quarters. They were led by Katie Jones (12 points, three assists), Elly Grace Wasden (eight points, eight rebounds, three steals, five blocks), Claire Ferron (eight points, five rebounds), Faith Wasden (five points, six rebounds, two steals, four assists, one block), Savannah Smith (four points, two assists), Peyton Bergquist (four points, two assists) and Lauren Clark (nine rebounds, two steals, one block).
Sugar Hill plays at noon Saturday in the state championship game against Old Suwanee Christian. The game will be played at Victory Baptist in Loganville.
