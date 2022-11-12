JOHNS CREEK — Duluth grad Shyla Coleman earned a victory in her debut as head girls basketball coach at her alma mater Friday night.
The Wildcats defeated host Northview 64-49 after building up a big halftime lead.
Coleman was hired before this season after coaching in the college ranks since 2017.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central Gwinnett 74, Meadowcreek 25
NORCROSS — Coco Rudolph scored 27 points in her first high school game Friday as Central Gwinnett opened the season with a 74-25 win over Meadowcreek.
Sierra Driessen scored 18 for Central, Olivia Orsley scored 17 and Dami Odubola added six points.
Mill Creek 40, South Gwinnett 39
SNELLVILLE — Mill Creek squeaked past host South Gwinnett for a 40-39 victory Friday night in the teams’ season opener.
Bella Ragone led the Hawks with 12 points along with three rebounds, and Sammi Spees had nine points, two assists and two rebounds. Caroline Cadena (six assists, four rebounds), Kayla Harper (nine points, 10 rebounds) and Andreonia Doe (10 rebounds) also contributed in the win.
Parkview 59, Discovery 18
LAWRENCEVILLE — Corrin Sevier and Jaden Cooper combined for 41 points Friday in Parkview’s 59-18, season-opening win over Discovery.
Sevier led the Panthers with 21 points, and Cooper was close behind with 20. R.J. Smith grabbed nine rebounds in the win, and Danica Taylor had seven steals and eight assists.
East Forsyth 65, Lanier 41
GAINESVILLE — Lanier fell 65-41 to East Forsyth on Friday despite 13 points from Asja Howell.
The Longhorns also got eight points from Nalani Gainey, and seven points each from Gamyzhae Williams and Jordan Johnson.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Duluth 91, Northview 57
JOHNS CREEK — Duluth opened the season with a 91-57 rout of Northview on Friday.
Mason Smith led the win with 20 points and five rebounds, and David Culbreath-Martin had 17 points and four assists. Xavier Singleton added 13 points for the Wildcats.
Parkview 58, Discovery 39
LAWRENCEVILLE — Parkview posted a 56-39, season-opening victory at Discovery on Friday.
The Panthers outscored Discovery 21-9 in the fourth quarter to break open a close game. They were led by Jacob Wilkins (18 points), Kai McIntyre (14 points) and Chasz Holmes (10 points).
Discovery was led by Robertson Gensee with 16 points and Trey Hobbs with nine points.
Seckinger 61, Chamblee 54
BUFORD — Seckinger earned the first victory in the boys basketball program’s inaugural season Friday, topping Chamblee 61-54 in the teams’ season opener.
