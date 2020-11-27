Shiloh_logo.jpg

SNELLVILLE — Devon Barnes scored 30 points Friday in host Shiloh’s 59-52 victory over eighth-ranked South Cobb at the Holiday Hoopsgiving showcase.

The Generals also got 10 points and five rebounds from Zaron Jackson and nine points and seven rebounds from Trevon Payton.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wasatch Academy 75, Grayson 72

SNELLVILLE — Grayson dropped a 75-72 game in overtime Friday to the ninth-ranked team nationally, Wasatch Academy (Utah), in the Holiday Hoopsgiving showcase at Shiloh.

The Rams were led by Taje Kelly's 25 points and eight rebounds. Robert Cowherd scored 18 and Ian Schieffelin added 11 points and eight rebounds.

St. Francis 61, GAC 46

SNELLVILLE — Greater Atlanta Christian fell 61-46 Friday to St. Francis in the Holiday Hoopsgiving showcase at Shiloh.

Lamarr Randolph (16 points, four rebounds), Josh Fulton (15 points, seven rebounds) and Colin Henry (five points, four rebounds, two charges taken) led the Spartans.

