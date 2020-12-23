ACWORTH — Dacula finished the Lake City Classic at Allatoona with a 57-44 win over Calhoun on Wednesday.
The Falcons (5-5) were led by Gabe Omoregie (22 points, seven rebounds), Lamariyon Jordan (18 points, eight rebounds), Bryce Wilson (four rebounds, eight assists) and Josh Mathurin (five assists, four steals). Jordan was selected to the all-tournament team.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mountain View 66, Rabun County 62
DAHLONEGA — Mountain View finished up the Kelly King Classic with a 66-62 victory over Rabun County on Wednesday.
Javon Jordan led the Bears with 20 points, Chance Boothe scored 13, Jayden Edison had 12 points and Zay Wilson scored eight.
