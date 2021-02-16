SUWANEE — Collins Hill’s girls basketball team defeated Mill Creek 70-42 Tuesday in the Region 8-AAAAAAA Tournament semifinals.
The Eagles host Peachtree Ridge on Thursday at 6 p.m. for the region title.
Eden Sample led Collins Hill with 23 points, Anecia Malone had 13 points and Sacha Washington scored 12.
Mill Creek plays at North Gwinnett at 6 p.m. Thursday for third place in the region.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Peachtree Ridge 49, North Gwinnett 46
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge edged North Gwinnett 49-46 Tuesday in the Region 8-AAAAAAA Tournament semifinals.
The Lions (15-6) advance to Thursday’s 6 p.m. championship game at Collins Hill. Aaliyah Hunt, Anna Smith and Nia Hicks led the way offensively in the win.
North was led by Ava Watson with 14 points, and Neva Drane with 12 points. The Bulldogs host Mill Creek at 6 p.m. Thursday in the region’s third-place game.
Shiloh 57, Central Gwinnett 46
SNELLVILLE — Sixth-seeded Shiloh advanced in the Region 8-AAAAAA Tournament with a 57-46 win over No. 7 seed Central Gwinnett on Tuesday.
The Generals play at No. 3 seed Lanier in the next round Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Wesleyan 69, AIS 19
PEACHTREE CORNERS — No. 3 seed Wesleyan rolled to a 69-19 win over sixth-seeded Atlanta International in the Region 5-A Private Tournament on Tuesday.
The Wolves were led by Alyssa Phillip (20 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals), Sade Ojanuga (13 points, eight rebounds, three steals), Chit Chat Wright (10 points, 10 assists, three steals) and Eva Garabadian (nine points, three rebounds).
Wesleyan is at home for the tournament semifinals Thursday against No. 2 seed Holy Innocents’.
Galloway 67, Providence 38
ATLANTA — Fifth-seeded Providence Christian’s season came to an end Tuesday with a 67-38 loss to seventh-ranked and fourth-seeded Galloway in the Region 5-A Tournament.
Madelyn Levy (10 points, six rebounds, two assists) and Seraiah Chadwick (13 points) led the Storm.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Habersham Central 52, Central Gwinnett 50
MOUNT AIRY — Seventh-seeded Habersham Central made a game-winning shot as time expired Tuesday for a 52-50 victory over No. 6 seed Central Gwinnett in the 8-AAAAAA Tournament.
Central's season ends while Habersham plays at No. 3 seed Buford at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
GAC 66, Cedar Grove 27
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian advanced to the Region 5-AAA Tournament semifinals Tuesday with a 66-27 rout of Cedar Grove.
Josh Fulton had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Spartans, and LaMarr Randolph scored 20. Saiku White added eight points and three assists.
GAC hosts its semifinal game Thursday at 6 p.m.
Hebron 56, Mount Vernon 51
DACULA — Fourth-seeded Hebron Christian opened the Region 5-A Private Tournament with a 56-51 win over No. 5 seed Mount Vernon, and clinched a state playoff berth.
The Lions advance to Thursday’s semifinals at Wesleyan against No. 1 seed Providence Christian.
Zach Calvert had 23 points and his ball handling was big against constant pressure, while Samuel Hutto had 13 points and six rebounds. Jerill Nix had eight rebounds and held Mount Vernon's best player to 11 points, and Scott Gabel chipped in with nine points.
Holy Innocents’ 60, Wesleyan 51
ATLANTA — Wesleyan suffered a season-ending, 60-51 loss to Holy Innocents’ in the Region 5-A Private Tournament on Tuesday.
The Wolves (6-14) were led by Thomas Chipman (14 points), Beau Brown (11 points) and Tate Gilley (10 points).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.