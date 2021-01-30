SUWANEE — Collins Hill's boys basketball team defeated Rockdale County 83-78 on Saturday behind 17 points from Ethan Davis and 16 points from Travis Hunter.
The Eagles (10-7) also got 13 points from Jabre Mills, 10 points from Vino Glover and nine points each from Jadyn Brasswell, Amel Haynes and Chris Lanns.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Peachtree Ridge 56, Mill Creek 33
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge cruised to a 56-33 win over Mill Creek on Saturday.
The Lions (12-3) Aaliyah Hunt (17 points), Anna Smith (11 points) and Kennedy Harp (10 points).
Collins Hill 77, Brookwood 63
SUWANEE — Collins Hill improved to 17-1 with a 77-63 win over Brookwood on Saturday.
It was the third meeting of the teams this season — Collins Hill won the previous two, 56-55 on Dec. 30 and 64-59 on Jan. 5.
The Broncos are 11-5 on the season.
Norcross 59, Dunwoody 16
NORCROSS — Norcross got 14 points from Brianna Williams and rolled to a 59-16 win over Dunwoody on Saturday.
The Blue Devils are now 15-6 overall and 10-0 in Region 7-AAAAAAA.
Buford girls 65, St Francis 51
BUFORD — Buford stayed unbeaten with a 65-51 victory over St. Francis on Saturday.
The Wolves (17-0) were led Ava Grace Watson (23 points), Tatum Ozment (11 points) and Sara Viti (nine points).
Hebron 80, Rabun Gap 33
RABUN GAP — Hebron Christian went on the road for an 80-33 victory over Rabun Gap on Saturday.
Nicole Azar led the Lions (19-2) with 20 points and five rebounds, while Carly Heidger (16 points, seven rebounds) and Jessie Parish (15 points, 13 rebounds) also played well.
Malia Fisher (10 points) and Carly Fahey (five points, five assists) were Hebron’s other top contributors.
