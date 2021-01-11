DACULA — Carly Fahey reached the 1,000-point mark for her high school basketball career Monday, highlighting Hebron Christian’s 88-48 victory over Landmark Christian.
Fahey finished with eight points, five assists and four rebounds.
The Lions (12-2) were led by 24 points and three assists from Nicole Azar, as well as big games from Malia Fisher (14 points, 10 rebounds, six assists), Jessie Parish (13 points, nine rebounds) and Carly Heidger (12 points, eight rebounds). Ella Heard added six points and three assists.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sugar Hill Christian 39, King’s Way Christian 27
SUGAR HILL — Sisters Faith and Elly Grace Wasden combined for 35 points and 24 rebounds Monday night in Sugar Hill Christian’s 39-27 win over King’s Way Christian.
Faith had 28 points, 17 rebounds, six blocked shots and four steals, and Elly Grace had seven points, seven rebounds, four blocks and three steals. Sugar Hill (4-5) also got contributions from Katie Jones (two points, three steals) and Mia Simmons (two points, four steals).
