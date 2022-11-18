Cory_Cason.JPG

Cory Cason, Brookwood head boys coach

LAWRENCEVILLE — First-year Brookwood boys basketball coach Cory Cason returned to Discovery, where he coached the past seven seasons and launched the program, and earned a 56-43 win Friday night.

Christian Reid scored a team-high 19 points for the Broncos, while Nate Daniel (eight points, seven rebounds, two blocks), Alex Young (six points, seven rebounds, three assists), Evan Dunston (eight points), R.J. Williams (six points, three steals, three assists) and Jason Johnson (six points) also contributed in the win.

Recommended for you