LAWRENCEVILLE — First-year Brookwood boys basketball coach Cory Cason returned to Discovery, where he coached the past seven seasons and launched the program, and earned a 56-43 win Friday night.
Christian Reid scored a team-high 19 points for the Broncos, while Nate Daniel (eight points, seven rebounds, two blocks), Alex Young (six points, seven rebounds, three assists), Evan Dunston (eight points), R.J. Williams (six points, three steals, three assists) and Jason Johnson (six points) also contributed in the win.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Duluth 74, Clarkston 47
DULUTH — Duluth topped Clarkston 74-47 on Friday behind 16 points from David Culbreath and 13 points from Mike Sharpless.
Shep Smedlund added eight points.
Seckinger 62, Apalachee 35
BUFORD — I.V. Redmond scored 20 points Friday in Seckinger’s 62-35 win over Apalachee.
Wesleyan 51, Lakeside 49
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan slipped past Lakeside-DeKalb 51-49 Friday behind 19 points from Josh Kavel.
Brayden Tidwell chipped in with eight points, and Derwin Hodge blocked four shots.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Archer 81, Jonesboro 23
JONESBORO — Ashanti Bryant scored 23 points and three Archer players had double-doubles Friday in an 81-23 rout of Jonesboro.
Sanaa Harris had 11 points and 15 rebounds, Courtney Nesbitt had 11 points and 12 rebounds and Mearah Whitehead had 11 points and 12 rebounds in the win.
Duluth 53, Clarkston 25
DULUTH — Duluth cruised past Clarkston 53-25 Friday.
Jayla Alexander led the win with 14 points, Saria Simmons scored 10 and Camille Nolley added eight points. The Wildcats led 18-0 after the first quarter and 32-16 at halftime.
Brookwood 76, Discovery 21
LAWRENCEVILLE — Brookwood rolled to a 76-21 victory over Discovery on Friday.
Diana Collins scored 17 for the Broncos, and Jade Weathersby had 14 points, 10 rebounds, five steals, three assists and two blocks. Danielle Osho (13 points) and Justyce McCoy (12 points) also scored in double figures.
Dacula 75, Meadowcreek 24
NORCROSS — Dacula improved to 2-0 with a 75-24 win at Meadowcreek on Friday.
The Falcons’ top performers were Jaliyah Benefield (15 points, five steals), Mekera Standridge (11 points), Tianna Rabsatt (10 points), Asia Bryant (nine points), Sanai Cyrus (nine points), Danah Nembhard (four points, six rebounds), Madison Taylor (five points) and Katie Larson (four points).
King’s Ridge 54, Providence 12
LILBURN — Providence Christian fell 54-12 to King’s Ridge on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.