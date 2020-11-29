BUFORD — Brookwood’s boys basketball team put three scorers in double figures Saturday in a 60-56 victory over Mountain View at the North Georgia High School Showcase.
Chris Cole led the Broncos (1-2) with 17 points, while Evan Howell and Donovan Gray scored 11 each.
Mountain View’s top scorer was A.J. Cheeks with 14.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Norcross 64, Westlake 48
SNELLVILLE — Jahki Howard’s 22 points helped Norcross to a 64-48 win over Westlake in Saturday’s Holiday Hoopsgiving showcase.
Kok Yat had 15 points for the Blue Devils (3-0).
Grayson 73, Solid Rock Academy 48
COLLEGE PARK — Grayson put five scorers in double figures for a 73-48 victory over Solid Rock Academy in the Hard In The Paint Classic.
The Rams were led by Taje Kelly (15 points, six rebounds), Ian Schieffelin (14 points, eight rebounds), Tyrese Elliot (11 points, four steals, four assists), Robert Cowherd (11 points, seven rebounds) and Gicarri Harris (10 points, four steals).
Collins Hill 80, Dacula 74
BUFORD — Collins Hill defeated Dacula 80-74 Saturday in the North Georgia High School Showcase.
Dacula was led by 13 points and seven rebounds from Gabe Omoregie. Bryce Wilson (eight points), Omari Hamilton (seven points) and Jackson Sousa (seven points) also chipped in for the Falcons.
Shiloh 65, Lovett 63
SNELLVILLE — Shiloh remained unbeaten with a 65-63 victory over Lovettt in the Holiday Hoopsgiving showcase on Saturday.
The Generals (3-0) were led by Devon Barnes’ 21 points and four assists. Trevon Payton had 10 points and seven rebounds, while Xavier Wright contributed nine points and four boards.
Gainesville 63, Discovery 61
BUFORD — Discovery lost a close one with Gainesville 63-61 Saturday in the North Georgia High School Showcase.
Ian Davis led the Titans with 18 points and Mikey Moncrease scored 16.
Banks County 71, Buford 69
BUFORD — Banks County pulled out a 71-69 win over host Buford in Saturday’s North Georgia High School Showcase.
Alahn Sumler (16 points), Caleb Blackwell (16 points) and Aylin Taylor (15 points) were Buford’s top scorers.
Winder-Barrow 72, Peachtree Ridge 67
BUFORD — Peachtree Ridge lost 72-67 to Winder-Barrow in Saturday’s North Georgia High School Showcase.
Milton 62, Berkmar 54
SNELLVILLE — Berkmar was defeated 62-54 by Milton in Saturday’s Holiday Hoopsgiving showcase.
Bishop Snyder 68, GAC 50
SNELLVILLE — Greater Atlanta Christian fell 68-50 to Bishop Snyder (Fla.) in the Holiday Hoopsgiving showcase on Saturday.
Lamarr Randolph scored 18 to lead the Spartans, who also got 11 points from Josh Fulton and six points and five rebounds from Kaosi Chijioke.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Buford 74, North Oconee 33
BUFORD — Buford cruised past North Oconee 74-33 Saturday in the North Georgia High School Showcase.
Tatum Ozment (12 points), Blair Wallis (11 points) and Ava Grace Watson (11 points) scored in double figures for the Wolves.
