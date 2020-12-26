MARIETTA — North Gwinnett’s boys basketball team, thanks to a big game from R.J. Godfrey, edged South Cobb 64-59 in overtime Saturday, and advanced to the Tournament of Champions finals at Wheeler.
The Bulldogs (7-4) will face Grayson at 6 p.m. Monday in the title game.
Godfrey had 28 points (12 in the fourth quarter and overtime), 11 rebounds and six blocks. North also got good play from Dylan Gary (12 points, six rebounds) and Brendan Rigsbee (nine points, seven rebounds, six assists).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Grayson 80, Victory Christian 52
MARIETTA — Grayson routed Victory Christian 80-52 Saturday to reach the Tournament of Champions finals at Wheeler.
The Rams, who will play North Gwinnett in the title game Monday at 6 p.m., got 24 points, 12 rebounds, two blocked shots and two steals from Ian Schieffelin, and 17 points and five assists from Tyrese Elliot.
Robert Cowherd (11 points, six rebounds), Chauncey Wiggins (nine rebounds) and Kaden McArthur (eight assists) also played well in the win.
Berkmar 70, East Coweta 42
MARIETTA — Berkmar advanced to the Tournament of Champions finals with a 70-42 win over East Coweta on Saturday.
The Patriots (9-3) play host Wheeler at 9 p.m. Monday in the championship game.
Berkmar had four double-figure scorers in Saturdays’ win — Jemahri Hill (13 points), Jameel Rideout (12 points), Malique Ewin (11 points, 12 rebounds) and Destin Logan (11 points).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.