DULUTH — Five Berkmar boys basketball players scored in double figures Friday night in an 89-42 win over Duluth.
Destin Logan scored 19 points to lead Berkmar, 4-1 overall and 1-0 in Region 7-AAAAAAA. Jalen Harris (17 points), Malique Ewin (15 points, nine rebounds), Jameel Rideout (14 points, seven assists) and Jermahri Hill (14 points) also had big nights offensively, while Dara Olonade had five blocked shots.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dacula 50, Mountain View 48
DACULA — Lamariyon Jordan had 20 points and five rebounds Friday to lead Dacula past Mountain View 50-48.
Gabe Omoregie had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Falcons.
Riverwood 66, Central Gwinnett 59
SANDY SPRINGS — Central Gwinnett fell 66-59 at Riverwood on Friday night.
Providence 78, Killian Hill 54
LILBURN — Providence Christian defeated neighboring Killian Hill Christian 78-54 on Friday.
Tony Carpio (16 points), Chance Thacker (11 points) and Elijah Williams (10 points) led the Storm.
Hebron Christian 68, Mount Paran 56
DACULA — Hebron Christian topped Mount Paran 68-56 Friday night.
The Lions were led by Zach Calvert (six points, six assists), Scott Gabel (16 points), Jayden Williams (13 points, nine rebounds), Jackson Owens (nine points) and Samuel Hutto (13 points, 12 rebounds).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dacula 33, Mountain View 29
DACULA — Lazaria Spearman had 18 points, 19 rebounds and three blocked shots Friday in a 33-29 victory over Mountain View.
The Bears also got six points and three steals from Mekera Standridge, and four steals from Emily Digby.
Sugar Hill Christian 39, Bible Baptist 8
HAMPTON — Sugar Hill Christian won the first game in program history Friday night, defeating Bible Baptist 39-8.
Faith Wasden led the victory with 16 points, seven rebounds, three steals and one blocked shot. Claire Ferron contributed 10 points, five rebounds and three steals.
The Stallions also got good games from Elly Grace Wasden (five points, three blocks, two assists, two steals), Lauren Clark (two points, eight rebounds, three steals, two assists), Katie Jones (two points, four rebounds, three steals, two assists), Sydney Hauser (two points) and Peyton Burgquist (two points).
