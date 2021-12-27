BRISTOL, Tenn. — Berkmar’s boys basketball team opened the Arby’s Classic with a 67-58 overtime victory over Bearden (Tenn.) on Monday.
The Patriots (5-2) put four scorers in double figures led by 21 points and 19 rebounds from Malique Ewin. Bo Hurns and Jermahri Hill contributed 14 points each, and Bryce Blaine scored 11.
Jameel Rideout added five points, seven assists and six rebounds in the win.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cross Creek 63, Archer 59 (OT)
MARIETTA — Cross Creek edged Archer 63-59 in overtime Monday in Wheeler’s Tournament of Champions.
Major Freeman scored 20 to lead Archer.
Shiloh 68, Trinity Christian 43
MARIETTA — Shiloh defeated Trinity Christian 68-43 Monday in the Tournament of Champions at Wheeler.
Shiloh was led by Tylis Jordan (12 points), D.J. Leak (nine points, seven assists, five rebounds), Isaiah Bertie (11 points) and Trevon Payton (10 points).
Buford 82, Cumberland Christian 72
MARIETTA — Buford kicked off the Tournament of Champions at Wheeler with an 82-72 victory over Cumberland Christian on Monday.
Alahn Sumler had 23 points and Jaylon Taylor scored 22 to lead the Wolves, who also got 14 points from London Williams.
McEachern 81, Dacula 72
MARIETTA — Dacula fell 81-72 Monday to McEachern in the Tournament of Champions at Wheeler.
Dacula was led by Josh Mathurin (18 points, five assists), Blake Wilson (14 points, six rebounds), Anthony Alston (11 points, three blocks), Omari Hamilton (11 points, five rebounds) and Gabe Omoregie (six points, nine rebounds).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dacula 53, Greenville 28
HARTWELL — Dacula opened the McDonald’s Shootout at Hart County with a 53-28 victory over Greenville on Monday.
Mekera Standridge led the Falcons with 18 points and five assists, and Tianna Rasbatt stepped up with 10 points and four blocked shots.
Dacula (6-3) also got contributions from Emily Digby (six points, three steals), Sydney Whittle (six points), Jaliyah Benefield (five points, five steals) and Danah Nembhard (five points, five rebounds).
