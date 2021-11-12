LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer’s basketball teams opened the 2021-22 season with a sweep of visiting Mill Creek on Thursday.
The boys won 58-48 behind double-figure scorers Christian Drummer, Damoni Harrison and Major Freeman. Drummer had 13 points, five assists and three steals, Harrison had 13 points, five rebounds and three steals and Freeman had 12 points, four assists and three rebounds.
The Tigers also got solid play from Ryen Jones (six points, six rebounds, two steals) and Seth Means (eight points).
Archer’s girls defeated Mill Creek 67-40 behind 19 points and six rebounds from Taniya McGowan. Courtney Nesbit (10 points, four blocks, two steals), Mearah Whitehead (seven points, three steals, five rebounds) and Kyndall Collins (eight rebounds, two blocks, four points) also stood out for the Tigers.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sugar Hill 35, Killian Hill 33
LILBURN — Faith Wasden led Sugar Hill Christian to a 35-33 win over Killian Hill Christian on Thursday.
Wasden had 24 points, nine steals, six rebounds and two blocks for Sugar Hill (3-0), which also got good play from Elly Grace Wasden (six points, eight rebounds, five steals, three blocks), Katie Jones (three points, two steals), Claire Ferron (two points, five steals) and Savannah Smith (three rebounds, three assists).
Veterans Day is on Thursday, Nov. 11 , 2021. Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served.
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.