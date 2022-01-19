DULUTH — Archer’s girls basketball team defeated Duluth 52-30 in a Region 7-AAAAAAA game Wednesday.
Taniya McGowan had a team-high 15 points and made 5 of 6 free throws for the Tigers (12-5, 5-2). Courtney Nesbitt (nine points, four rebounds, two assists), Ashanti Bryant (six points, two steals) and Olivia Orsley (six points, three rebounds, one steal) also contributed in the win.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mountain View 68, Lanier 45
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View rolled to a 68-45 win over Lanier on Wednesday.
Mike White (19 points) and C.J. Johnson (17 points) led the Bears (14-6) in scoring, while Chance Boothe had 13 points.
Discovery 62, Central Gwinnett 56
LAWRENCEVILLE — Discovery topped rival Central Gwinnett 62-56 on Wednesday behind 23 points from Zailan Blue.
Danu Baker scored 14 points, Byron Martin had seven points and clutch free throws in the fourth quarter and Darryl Walton had six points and seven blocks.
