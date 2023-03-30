LAWRENCEVILLE — Wyatt Getz and Damien Brown combined for 14 strikeouts in a six-inning no-hitter Wednesday as Buford rolled past Central Gwinnett 12-0 in Region 8-AAAAAAA baseball.
Getz (1-0) pitched four innings, striking out nine with no walks. Brown followed with five strikeouts and one walk in two innings.
The Wolves (8-10, 6-4) were led offensively by Ethan Murray (2-for-4, home run, two RBIs, two runs, one stolen base), Cannon Goldin (2-for-5, RBI, two runs, two stolen bases), Bubba Coleman (2-for-4, double, RBI, run, two stolen bases) and Luke Hopper (2-for-3, double, two runs, one stolen base).
Mill Creek 5, Dacula 3
DACULA — Mill Creek evened its 8-AAAAAAA baseball series with Dacula 1-1 after Wednesday’s 5-3 victory.
Mill Creek (9-10, 5-3 region) hosts Dacula (15-7, 7-3) in the decisive Game 3 on Friday.
Hunter Pirkle was the winning pitcher, scattering 10 hits and three runs (two earned) over seven innings. He struck out five and walked none.
Daniel Pierce had a two-run home run for the Hawks, while Will Myhand (one hit), Wes Farmer (two hits) and Will Christensen (one hit) also drove in runs. Matt Simay (double), Pirkle and Brandon Brown added a hit apiece.
Jared Glenn (six innings, four earned runs, two strikeouts) and Aryan Virani (one scoreless inning of relief) shared the pitching duties for Dacula, while Marquise Blackman led the Falcons’ hitters with three hits, including a home run and a double, and two RBIs. Tyson Brown and Tanner Holloway had two hits each.
Mountain View 9, Collins Hill 3
SUWANEE — Mountain View defeated Collins Hill 9-3 Wednesday in 8-AAAAAAA play.
Tyshon Patty struck out seven and allowed six hits in a complete game, giving up three unearned runs. He also had a hit, scored a run and drove in two runs.
Cooper Johnson led the Bears’ offense with three hits, including two doubles, and a run scored. Mountain View’s other top hitters included Caleb Farr (two hits, two runs, one RBI), Jayden Wilson (one hit, two RBIs), Vik Patel (double, RBI), Jesse Crews (hit, run) and Victor Astacio (hit, run).
North 10, Duluth 0
DULUTH — North Gwinnett handed Duluth its first 7-AAAAAAA loss on Wednesday, rolling to a 10-0 victory in five innings.
North improves to 17-4 overall and 6-1 in the region, and Duluth falls to 12-6 and 8-1.
Trey James (3-0) struck out four in 3 2/3 scoreless innings for the win. North was led at the plate by Erik Parker, who was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and an RBI. Jake Gaskill, Brodie Baweja, Tyler Bak and Ryan Hall added hits for the Bulldogs.
Norcross 11, Peachtree Ridge 1
NORCROSS — Norcross cruised to an 11-1 victory over Peachtree Ridge 11-1 on Wednesday in 7-AAAAAAA.
Nick Lanning gave up one unearned run in four innings, and Joseph Mendoza pitched a scoreless fifth for the Blue Devils. Carter Cocks had two hits and four RBIs in the win, and Daniel Isaacson had four stolen bases.
Parkview 16, Newton 1
NEWTON — Parkview routed Newton 16-1 in five innings Wednesday, improving to 16-3 overall and 9-0 in 4-AAAAAAA.
Landon Stripling (4-1) pitched three scoreless innings for the win, striking out seven and allowing one hit. Ali Banks pitched two innings and allowed one run on one hit, striking out four.
Ethan Finch (2-for-3, double, triple, three RBIs), Erick Rodriguez (1-for-3, home run, three RBIs), Caleb Brown (2-for-4, triple, three RBIs) and Banks (1-for-2, home run, three RBIs) led the Parkview hitters.
Grayson sweeps South
LOGANVILLE — Grayson coasted to a 20-1 and 12-0 wins over South Gwinnett in a 4-AAAAAAA doubleheader Wednesday.
Jayson Barber (4-3) struck out five in three innings of no-hit ball for the Game 1 win. He was backed up by big efforts at the plate from J.D. Smith (2-for-2, walk, RBI), Isaiah Abrams (2-for-4, walk, RBI, four stolen bases), Kevin McConaghy (2-for-3, four runs, three stolen bases) and Wyatt Williams (1-for-1, three walks, three runs, two RBIs).
In Game 2, Rayne Frey struck out eight and walked none in three, no hit-innings. Grayson (11-12, 4-4) was led offensively by Alex Sanchez (1-for-1, two walks, three runs, three stolen bases), Austin Williamson (1-for-2, double, two RBIs, two stolen bases) and Will Maier (1-for-2, walk, three runs, RBI).
Archer 6, Brookwood 4
SNELLVILLE — Archer stayed perfect in 4-AAAAAAA with a 6-4 win over Brookwood on Wednesday.
The Tigers improve to 10-8 overall and 7-0 in the region, while Brookwood falls to 11-7 and 3-4.
Mason Archie (2-for-3, double, RBI), V.J. Heath (1-for-2, run, RBI, two walks) and Cody Fuller (1-for-3, run, RBI) led the Brookwood hitters. Pitchers Christian Mendez (three innings, three strikeouts, one earned run) and Micah Bradley (2 1/3 innings, one earned run, one strikeout) had solid outings for the Broncos.
Lanier 9, Habersham 2
MOUNT AIRY — A five-run first inning sparked Lanier to a 9-2 win over Habersham Central in 8-AAAAAA on Wednesday.
Caleb Fones was the winning pitcher, striking out four in five, three-hit innings. He gave up one run. Barrett Blackwell pitched two innings of relief with two strikeouts, allowing two hits and one run.
Logan Laughlin opened the scoring with a grand slam, and Jordan Wilson also had a first-inning home run. Laughlin, Wilson, Adrian Jimenez and Alex Martinez had two hits each in the win, and Fones and Diego Rubio had one hit apiece.
The Longhorns are 14-5 overall and 8-3 in the region.
GAC 6, Kell 2
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian defeated Kell 6-2 Wednesday in 6-AAAAA.
Conrad Cason struck out nine in three, one-hit scoreless innings, while Aaron Hobson (2-for-4, double, two RBIs) and Eli Hanna (3-for-3, double, two RBIs) led the Spartan hitters.
