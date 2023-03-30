Wyatt Getz.jpg

Wyatt Getz

LAWRENCEVILLE — Wyatt Getz and Damien Brown combined for 14 strikeouts in a six-inning no-hitter Wednesday as Buford rolled past Central Gwinnett 12-0 in Region 8-AAAAAAA baseball.

Getz (1-0) pitched four innings, striking out nine with no walks. Brown followed with five strikeouts and one walk in two innings.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.