PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan posted its second straight convincing win over Hebron Christian in two days Wednesday, rolling to a 13-1 victory that clinched the Region 5-A Private baseball championship.
The Wolves (23-4, 14-0) scored five runs in the first inning and kept piling the runs on, ending the game after five innings with the mercy rule.
Bryce Hubbard went 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and four runs, and Cooper Blauser was 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and four RBIs to pace the Wesleyan attack. Schley Gordy and Nate Kerpics each went 1-for-2 with two RBIs, and Druw Jones was 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs.
Jones was the winning pitcher after going four innings and scattering four hits and one run. He struck out seven. Blauser pitched a scoreless fifth with a strikeout.
Hebron (17-10, 10-3), which will be the region’s No. 2 seed for the state playoffs, got a hit each from Luke Starling, Parker Marlatt, Tyler Jay Sciavicco and Brad Ihm (one RBI).
BASEBALL
Archer 7, Norcross 4
NORCROSS — Archer defeated Norcross 7-4 in nine innings Wednesday in a matchup of two teams fighting for second place in 7-AAAAAAA.
Cody Russell pitched six innings, allowing two runs (one earned) and striking out one. Ben Streuber went three innings for the win, scattering two hits and two runs.
Archer’s top hitters were Tanner Locsin (3-for-5, two RBIs), William Wallace (1-for-4, two RBIs, one run) and Evan Grimes (1-for-3, RBI, two runs).
Parkview 12, South Gwinnett 1
SNELLVILLE — Ford Thompson and Isaiah Williams combined for a six-inning no-hitter Wednesday in Parkview’s 12-1 victory over South Gwinnett in 4-AAAAAAA.
Thompson (5-3) struck out 12 in five innings, allowing no earned runs, and Williams struck out three in a scoreless sixth.
Parkview (22-6, 10-1) was led at the plate by Colin Houck (2-for-4, double, three RBIs, two runs), Duece Andrews (2-for-2, RBI, two runs) and Thompson (1-for-3, RBI).
Brookwood 13, Newton 0
COVINGTON — Brookwood routed Newton 13-0 for a 4-AAAAAAA win Wednesday.
Jonathan Jaime pitched two innings with two strikeouts and one hit allowed for the win. Collin Hart pitched the final three innings without allowing a hit, striking out two.
The Broncos (11-17, 7-4) were led at the plate by Dylan Lonergan (2-for-3, home run, three RBIs), Cody Fuller (1-for-2, home run, three RBIs), Ethan Reyes (3-for-4, RBI), Jaime (1-for-1, double, two RBIs) and Jackson Barberi (2-for-3, double).
Peachtree Ridge 5, Collins Hill 2
SUWANEE — Matthew Hoskins pitched a complete game Wednesday as Peachtree Ridge defeated Collins Hill 5-2 in 8-AAAAAAA to clinch a state playoff match.
GAC 15, Redan 0
STONE MOUNTAIN — Greater Atlanta Christian cruised past Redan 15-0 in 5-AAA play on Wednesday.
Rhett Wells was the winning pitcher after going five innings and scattering four hits. He struck eight. He also went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs at the plate.
GAC also got big games from Collin Helms (3-for-5, two doubles, five RBIs) and Camden Helms (1-for-1, home run, three RBIs, three walks).
Providence 16, Galloway 3
LILBURN — Providence Christian finished off a three-game sweep of Galloway with a 16-3 victory on Wednesday in 5-A Private.
Connor Jones pitched three innings for the win, allowing three hits and two earned runs. He struck out four. Kennan Sukkert went two innings and allowed one hit, striking out three. Sukkert also went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs.
The Storm’s other top hitters were Brian Oh (3-for-3, double, two runs, RBI), Brady Williams (2-for-3, two doubles, two runs, two RBIs) and JohnMark Compton (2-for-2, run, RBI).
Providence defeated Galloway 11-1 on Monday and 9-2 on Tuesday before completing the sweep Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.