SUWANEE — Tyshon Patty starred on the mound and at the plate Friday in Mountain View’s 7-4 win at North Gwinnett in Region 8-AAAAAAA baseball.
Patty struck out 10 in a complete game, scattering five hits and four runs. He also had two hits, including a two-run home run.
Mountain View (9-9, 3-3) got offensive contributions from Cooper Johnson (two hits, two RBIs, run), Sebastian Hernandez (two hits, run, RBI), Landen Fernandez (hit, two RBIs, run), Wyatt Fooks (hit), Malachi Jeffries (hit, run) and Jin Kasuya (hit, run).
North (13-6, 3-3) was led offensively by Gavin Zoeller (2-for-3), Edwin Bowman (1-for-3, home run, three RBIs), Erik Parker (1-for-3, double) and Mack Cromer (sacrifice fly RBI). Parker pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed seven runs (five earned) on eight hits, striking out seven and walking four.
BASEBALL
Grayson sweeps South
LOGANVILLE — Grayson swept a 4-AAAAAAA doubleheader from South Gwinnett on Friday, winning 8-4 in the opener and 11-1 in a six-inning nightcap.
Rayne Fry struck out 10 for the win in Game 1, riding the offensive support of Isaiah Abrams (2-for-3, home run, double), Kevin McConaghy (2-for-3, two runs) and De’Yon Cannon (1-for-4, two-run home run).
Gavin Chambers struck out 13 in the Game 2 victory, and also was 2-for-3 with a double and a triple. Wyatt Williams went 2-for-2 with three runs, and Stephen Slezak was 2-for-4 with two runs.
Archer 10, Discovery 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Jack Young had a brilliant outing in Archer’s 10-0 win over Discovery in 7-AAAAAAA on Friday.
Young struck out nine and walked none in five innings of one-hit ball to earn the win.
Archer was led at the plate by Tanner Locsin (3-for-3, two doubles, two RBIs, two runs), Jake Bridges (2-for-4, RBI, run), David Falloon (2-for-3, RBI, run) and Elijah Magyar (2-for-3, two RBIs, run).
Norcross 18, Meadowcreek 0
NORCROSS — Norcross rolled past Meadowcreek 18-0 in three innings Friday.
Chase Bastuk struck out eight in three perfect innings and also went 4-for-4 at the plate as the Blue Devils improved to 5-0 in 7-AAAAAAA.
Buford 9, Dacula 2
DACULA — Buford defeated Dacula 9-2 in 8-AAAAAA play on Friday.
Dylan Lesko was the winning pitcher, striking out eight, and Nate Taylor struck out three in a stellar relief outing.
Riley Stanford had a two-run home run for the Wolves, while Lesko, Carson King and Parker Walsh had multi-hit games. Walsh also had three RBIs.
Dacula (8-10, 5-7) got a solo home run and a double from Tyson Brown and a solo home run from Kolby Perry. Kaleb Perry pitched 4 1/3 innings of relief with four strikeouts.
Wesleyan sweeps Galloway
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan earned two wins over Galloway on Friday, rolling to an 11-1 win in Game 1 and pulling out a 5-4 win in the nightcap.
Druw Jones’ three-run home run in the fifth inning of Game 1 activated the 10-run mercy rule, finishing off a game he started on the mound. He struck out seven and allowed two hits in four innings. Cooper Blauser struck out the side in the fifth to close the win.
Jones had two hits and four RBIs in the opener, Dom Scalese had a two-run triple and Schley Gordy, Carson Ballard and Forrest Lietz had two hits each.
In Game 2, Blauser stole second base and raced home on an errant throw for the game-winning run. Scalese pitched 5 1/3 innings and struck out 10 in the nightcap, and Reed Purcell was the winning pitcher with 4 strikeouts and one hit allowed in 1 2/3 innings of relief. Grayson McCollum went 2-for-2 with a double in that win.
Hebron 8, Mount Vernon 4
ATLANTA — Hebron Christian earned an 8-4 win at Mount Vernon on Friday, improving to 9-7 overall and 3-0 in region play.
Garrison Mitchell was the winning pitcher after scattering five hits and four runs over five innings. He struck out four.
The Lions’ top hitters were Sam Mitchell (3-for-3, three RBIs), Brad Ihm (2-for-4, RBI), Luke Starling (2-for-4, RBI), Morgan Wiles (hit, RBI) and Tyler Jay Sciavicco (hit, RBI).
Holy Innocents’ 8, Providence 1
ATLANTA — Despite solid pitching from Connor Jones and Colin Hendry, Providence Christian fell 8-1 to Holy Innocents’ on Friday.
Jones went 4 2/3 innings, striking out four and allowing six hits. Hendry struck out two and gave up one hit in 1 1/3 innings of relief.
Carson Tillotson and Reece Newberry had the Storm’s only two hits.
