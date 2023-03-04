LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View’s Tyshon Patty pitched out of a bases loaded jam in the seventh inning Saturday to finish off his complete game in a 2-1 victory over Brookwood in non-region baseball.

Brookwood loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh before Patty induced two infield pop-outs and a game-ending groundball to second base. The senior struck out eight and allowed four hits in his seven innings, and added a hit and an RBI at the plate.

