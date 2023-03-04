LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View’s Tyshon Patty pitched out of a bases loaded jam in the seventh inning Saturday to finish off his complete game in a 2-1 victory over Brookwood in non-region baseball.
Brookwood loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh before Patty induced two infield pop-outs and a game-ending groundball to second base. The senior struck out eight and allowed four hits in his seven innings, and added a hit and an RBI at the plate.
Mountain View’s other top hitters were Caleb Farr (two doubles, one run), Cooper Johnson (double), Jackson Smith (double) and Jesse Crews (RBI sacrifice fly).
BASEBALL
Peachtree Ridge 11, Alpharetta 2
ALPHARETTA — Brady Zopf’s solid outing and a prolific offense led Peachtree Ridge to an 11-2 win over Alpharetta on Saturday.
Zopf struck out three and gave up two runs in five innings before Eric Fountain finished off the win with a perfect inning. Jordan Taylor had an RBI single in the seventh that was followed by RBI doubles from Brandon Sunwoo and Tyler Kelson.
Duluth 24, Berkmar 2
LILBURN — Riley Hasenstab had three hits, including a home run, Saturday as Duluth coasted past Berkmar 24-2.
Chaz Echerer, Josiah Satterwhite, Samuel Romero, Will Payne and Antoine Rucker had two hits each for the Wildcats.
Brookwood splits
LAWRENCEVILLE — Brookwood lost 2-1 to Mountain View on Saturday, but rebounded for a 10-0 victory over Tucker.
In the loss to Mountain View, Clinton Harris (2-for-3, double, RBI), Boomer Rogozinski (1-for-3) and V.J. Heath (1-for-3) led the offense. Christian Mendez (1 2/3 innings, one hit, no runs) and Brenden Keller (one inning, one strikeout, no runs, no hits) pitched well for the Broncos.
In Game 2, Micah Bradley was the winning pitcher, striking out seven with one walk and one hit in four scoreless innings. Joe Soto pitched 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, hitless baseball with two strikeouts and no walks.
Rogozinski (3-for-4, two runs), Alex Reyes (2-for-2, RBI), Kedean Madden (2-for-4, double, RBI, two runs), Keller (1-for-2, double), Cole Norman (2-for-3, two RBIs) and Jay Bueno (1-for-3, two RBIs) were Brookwood’s top hitters in the victory over Tucker.
Mill Creek 4, LaGrange 0
LAGRANGE — Mill Creek defeated host LaGrange 4-0 in the Grangers’ tournament on Saturday.
Nick Bennett struck out nine in six, three-hit innings, and Daniel Pierce had two hits, including a three-run double. Ryan Thomas had an RBI and Will Farmer and Hunter Pirkle added hits. Luke Pierce closed the game with a scoreless seventh inning.
Grayson splits
KINGSLAND — Tyler Phillips’ grand slam lifted Grayson to a 5-4 win over Sandalwood (Fla.) on Saturday, but the Rams lost the nightcap 6-3 to Camden County.
J.D. Smith was the winning pitcher against Sandalwood after going three scoreless innings with two strikeouts. Austin Williamson earned the save.
Grayson gave up four runs in the first inning of the loss to Camden. In that loss, Alex Espinoza and Jeramie Favors had RBI singles.
Norcross 7, Chelsea (Ala.) 3
HOOVER, Ala. — Norcross finished the Perfect Game Showdown with a 2-1 record after Saturday’s 7-3 victory over Chelsea (Ala.).
The Blue Devils had five triples on the day — Charlie Smith (two), Griffin Scott (one), Carter Cocks (one) and Avery Bizzell (one).
North Broward Prep (Fla.) 8, Buford 7
HOOVER, Ala. — Buford rallied from a 5-0 deficit Saturday in the Perfect Game Showdown to force extra innings with North Broward Prep (Fla.) before falling 8-7.
The Wolves (2-5) were led at the plate by Ethan Murray (2-for-4, home run, double, RBI, run), Jayden Clark (2-for-4, two doubles, one run), Tyler Dushane (1-for-3, triple, RBI, two runs) and Madden Young (1-for-3, two RBIs, one run).
Seckinger 9, East Hall 0
BUFORD — Maverick Torres pitched a complete-game, one-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts Saturday as Seckinger blanked East Hall 9-0.
Jin Kasuya had two triples and two RBIs to lead an offense that tallied 11 hits. Teammate Malachi Jeffries had a hit and two RBIs, and Jojo Montgomery had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs.
Wesleyan 8, South Forsyth 2
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan scored eight unanswered runs Saturday after falling into an early two-run hole for an 8-2 win over South Forsyth.
Dominick Scalese led the Wolves with two hits and three RBIs, Reed Purcell had two RBIs and Schley Gordy had a double and two runs. Purcell, Stacy Johnson and Grayson McCollum pitched two innings each before Gordy pitched a scoreless seventh. McCollum pitched scoreless, hitless fifth and sixth innings for the victory.
Wesleyan is 3-3 on the season.
Hebron splits
ALPHARETTA — Hebron Christian split games with King’s Ridge on Saturday, winning the opener 2-1 in eight innings and falling 13-3 in six innings in the nightcap.
Nate Coker was the winning pitcher in Game 1, going five scoreless innings with two hits allowed and one strikeout. Parker Marlatt struck out seven and gave up two hits and no earned runs in three innings.
Marlatt went 2-for-4 with a double in the opener, Morgan Wiles was 1-for-5 with an RBI and Chase Arnow was 1-for-4 with an RBI double.
The Lions (2-5-1) lost Game 2 despite Coker (1-for-3, RBI double), Wiles (1-for-3, run), Sam Mitchell (1-for-2, hit by pitch), Daniel Barwick (1-for-3, RBI, stolen base) and Arnow (1-for-2).
