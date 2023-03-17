LAWRENCEVILLE — Tyshon Patty starred at the plate and on the mound Thursday night as Mountain View defeated Buford 11-1 in six innings.
The Bears (6-7, 2-1) won two of three from Buford (4-9, 2-3) in the three-game Region 8-AAAAAAA series this week.
Patty struck out seven in the complete game, allowing four hits and one run. He also had three hits, including a two-run home run, a double, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Mountain View’s Cooper Johnson had two hits and two runs and Jackson Smith had a double, a run and an RBI, while Victor Astacio (one hit, one run, one RBI), Jesse Crews (one hit, one run, one RBI), Jayden Wilson (one hit, one run, one RBI) and Julian Hayes (one hit) were other key contributors. Sean Forbes ended the game in the sixth with a bases-loaded, walkoff single to the warning track in left field.
Nate Taylor provided Buford’s only run with a solo home run. The Wolves’ other top hitters were Cannon Goldin (2-for-2, walk) and Madden Young (1-for-2).
BASEBALL
Parkview 6, Grayson 1
LOGANVILLE — Porter Berryman held Grayson to two hits over six innings Thursday in Parkview’s 6-1 victory Thursday in 4-AAAAAAA play.
Berryman struck out seven in a scoreless outing.
Parkview was led offensively by Colin Houck (2-for-4, double, triple, two RBIs), Makhi Buckley (2-for-2, double, two RBIs), Ali Banks (2-for-3, double, two RBIs) and Cade Brown (2-for-4, double).
North 7, Loganville 5
LOGANVILLE — North Gwinnett edged Loganville 7-5 on Thursday, improving to 12-3 on the season.
Gavin Zoeller (4-1) earned the win with three innings of relief, striking out one and allowing one hit.
Erik Parker (2-for-3, RBI) and Cooper Chunn (solo home run) led North at the plate.
Centennial 7, GAC 5
NORCROSS — Centennial defeated Greater Atlanta Christian 7-5 in 6-AAAAA play Thursday.
Camden Helms (2-for-3, RBI), Aaron Hobson (2-for-4, RBI) and Bailey Teague (1-for-3, double, two RBIs) were GAC’s top hitters. Cole Scott pitched 6 1/3 innings and struck out six, scattering eight hits and three earned runs.
