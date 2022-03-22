SUWANEE — Tyler Bak’s efforts at the plate made a winner out of Tyler Hower on Monday in North Gwinnett’s 5-4 win over Mountain View in Region 8-AAAAAAA baseball.
Bak went 2-for-2 with two doubles and four RBIs to back up a strong outing from Hower (3-1), who allowed one run in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out five.
Mack Cromer (3-for-3, double) and Cameron Collins (2-for-3) also had big games for the Bulldogs.
BASEBALL
Parkview 12, Brookwood 2
SNELLVILLE — Parkview rolled past rival Brookwood 12-2 in 4-AAAAAAA on Monday.
Ali Banks (2-for-4, double), Cayden Gaskin (2-for-4, four runs), Lambert Garrett (4-for-5, double, three RBIs), Jayden Talik (2-for-3, two RBIs) and Colin Houck (2-for-3, two RBIs, three runs, triple) led the Panthers’ offense.
Landon Stripling pitched five innings for the win, allowing no runs and two hits. He struck out three as the Panthers improved to 9-5 overall and 3-1 in the region.
Brookwood’s Trey Clark was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. The Broncos’ Charlie Foster pitched three innings of relief, scattering four hits and two runs (both unearned) with a strikeout.
Collins Hill 9, North Atlanta 8
SUWANEE — Collins Hill outlasted North Atlanta 9-8 on Monday.
Sam Schwark was the winning pitcher, striking out eight and allowing four hits in four innings.
The Eagles’ top hitters were Jayden Nunez (three hits), Vahn Lackey (two hits, two RBIs), Kelvyn Gonzalez (two hits, three RBIs) and Greg Gonzalez (two hits).
Archer 10, Discovery 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer stayed perfect in 7-AAAAAAA play Monday with a 10-0 win over Discovery.
Nathan Beckman was the winning pitcher, striking out five in five innings and scattering three hits.
The Tigers (9-6, 4-0) got big games from hitters David Fallon (3-for-3, RBI, three runs), Amari McCoy (2-for-2, triple, home run, two RBIs) and Elijah Magyar (1-for-3, solo home run).
Norcross sweeps Meadowcreek
NORCROSS — Norcross picked up a pair of 7-AAAAAAA wins Monday, beating Meadowcreek 18-2 and 15-0.
Sam Choate, the Game 1 winning pitcher, also had three hits in the opening victory. Jackson Kelly was the Game 2 winner, and Carter Cocks fueled the offense with a home run and a triple.
Grayson 15, South Gwinnett 0
LOGANVILLE — Grayson cruised to a 15-0 win over South Gwinnett in 4-AAAAAAA on Monday.
Stephen Slezak was the winning pitcher, striking out six in three innings of no-hit work. The Rams (8-7, 2-2) were led at the plate by Blair Barnes (2-for-3, two doubles, four RBIs), Isaiah Abrams (1-for-3, triple, RBI, two runs) and De’Yon Cannon (1-for-2, RBI double, two stolen bases, three runs).
Buford 4, Dacula 2
DACULA — Starter Jackson Gaspard struck out eight for the win, and Nate Taylor earned the save Monday in Buford’s 4-2 win over Dacula in 8-AAAAAA.
The Wolves’ got multi-hit games from Dylan Lesko, Brant Baughcum, Kaden Martin and Stan Zagrodnik. Baughcum, Martin, Riley Stanford and Carson King had an RBI each as Buford improved to 15-0 overall and 10-0 in the region.
Dacula’s Aiden Larson pitched 4 1/3 innings, giving up three runs and striking out three. Aryan Virani pitched the final 2 2/3 innings, giving up no earned runs and striking out one.
Dacula (8-8, 5-5) was led offensively by Alex Gelmini (two hits), Daniel Poole (hit, RBI) and Tyson Brown (double, two runs).
GAC sweeps Douglass
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian coasted to 27-0 and 16-0 victories over Douglass in 5-AAA play Monday.
Rhett Wells earned the Game 1 win, striking out nine in three hitless innings. Aaron Hobson (3-for-3, four RBIs), Conrad Cason (2-for-3, double, five RBIs) and Collin Helms (2-for-3, home run, double, three RBIs) led the offense in the opener.
Graham Stogner struck out seven in three hitless innings for the Game 2 win. Hobson (1-for-3, solo home run), Bailey Teague (2-for-2, home run, double, three RBIs) and Wells (2-for-2, triple, three RBIs) sparked the offense in the nightcap.
