NORCROSS – Greater Atlanta Christian rode the big bats of Collin Helms, Ford Hallock and Tyler Holsworth to score a 10-1 victory over Duluth on Wednesday at Hester Field.
Helms finished the day 3-for-3 with a double, while Hallock was 2-for-3 with a double and drove in two runs and Holsworth finished the day 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.
Six different Spartans (17-5) pitchers combined to allow just two hits and record 11 strikeouts.
BASEBALL
Hebron Christian 7, Providence Christian 2
LILBURN – Consistent hitting throughout the lineup helped propel Hebron Christian to a 7-2 victory over Providence Christian on Wednesday at Providence.
Zach Kwiatkowski and Parker Marlatt contributed two hits apiece, while Luke Starling and Jackson Hackney each blasted a two-run home run to help lead the Lions' (17-5, 5-2 in Region 5-A) onslaught.
Jaiden Stowers, Nate Coker, Tyler Jay Sciavicco and Gavin Latham (two RBIs) each added a hit.
Taht was more than enough support for Will Snead, who picked up the win on the mound by allowing just four hits and one hit with five strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings.
Providence (5-16, 2-5) got a solid pitching outing from Carson Tillotson, who allowed only two earned runs and struck out five over six innings.
Austin Kohler belted a homer, while the Storm also got offensive contributions from Riley Cook (1-for-2, 2 SB, sac fly, BB, RBI) and Stephen Kemmerer (1-for-2, double).
Grayson 10, Peachtree Ridge 3
LOGANVILLE – Rayne Fry threw four solid innings and Jimmy Lipsey, Justin Bogard, De'Yon Cannon and Blane Holliday each had two hits as Grayson downed Peachtree Ridge 8-3 on Wednesday at Grayson.
Rayne (2-0) got the win on the mound, allowing three runs and striking out seven over four innings, while Ryan Mahoney, Kam Byrd and Grady Bryant each threw an inning of scoreless relief.
Meanwhile, Lipsey had a double among his hits and drove in a pair of runs, while Justin Bogard (triple) and Cannon (double) also had an extra-base hit among their two hits (a triple) and added an RBI each.
Henry Hunter also contributed a triple and an RBI for the Rams (19-3).
Parkview 13, Coffee 4
LILBURN – Parkview had several hitters with a huge day in a 13-4 win over Coffee on Wednesday at Hugh Buchanan Field.
Colin Houck was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, while Cade Sadler went 2-for-2, including a homer, and also drove in three runs for the Panthers (12-9).
Jayden Halik finished 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs, Cade Brown was also 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and Jake Keener belted a homer in his only official at bat.
Matthew Holcomb was the winning pitcher after allowing just one hit with three strikeouts over three innings.
Mill Creek 8, Hillgrove 2
SUWANEE – A strong outing by Kyle Beaty and timely hitting helped Mill Creek stay red hot with an 8-2 win over Hillgrove in a neutral site game at Lambert High School on Wednesday.
Beaty allowed just one run and struck out six over five solid innings as the Hawks (14-9) ran their winning streak to six straight games.
Landon DePreatter and Caleb Spikes hit back-to-back homers to lead the offense for Mill Creek, which has won nine of its last 10 games.
Winder-Barrow 8, Mountain View 3
WINDER – Nick Hong had two hits anddrove in drove in a run, but it wasn't enough for Mountain View, which fell to Winder-Barrow 8-3 Wednesday at Winder-Barrow.
Cooper Johnson, D.J. Mungnast (double), Malachi Jeffries and Tyshon Patty added one hit apiece for the Bears (10-14).
Loganville 9, Collins Hill 1
SUWANEE — Collins Hill fell 9-1 to Loganville on Wednesday.
