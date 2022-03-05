LAGRANGE — Buford’s baseball team finished off a championship in the LaGrange Invitational with a pair of victories Saturday.
Buford defeated Gadsden City (Ala.) 10-5 in the opener, and defeated St. Johns Country Day (Fla.) 8-7 in the nightcap.
Harrison Cleveland had a strong relief performance against Gadsden City, while the offense was led by Eli Parks, who was 3-for-3 with three extra base hits and three RBIs. Tyler Dushane, Andrew McMurray, Ethan Murray, Carson King and Parker Walsh drove in runs for the Wolves.
Parks, the tournament MVP, hit a game-tying three-run home run in the nightcap after St. Johns after Buford had fallen behind early. A two-run double by Dylan Lesko gave the Wolves the lead for good. Brant Baughcum, King and Cole Taylor added hits in Game 2.
Nate Taylor and Kaden Martin had good outings in relief against St. Johns with Martin picking up the win.
Lesko, Jackson Gaspard, Stan Zagrodnik and Baughcum were all-tournament selections.
BASEBALL
Collins Hill 16, Whitewater 11
FAYETTEVILLE — Collins Hill outlasted Whitewater for a 16-11 victory Saturday.
The Eagles (5-4) were led by Jayden Nunez (two hits, RBI), Sam Horn (two hits, triple, two RBIs), Colin Livingston (three hits, four RBIs, one home run), Jack Demos (three hits, two RBIs) and Ethan Wellwood (one hit, two RBIs).
Michael Gonzalez was the winning pitcher.
Brookwood splits
HOOVER, Ala. — Brookwood split its Saturday games at the Perfect Game High School Showdown, defeating South Panola (Miss.) 8-1 in the opener before falling 9-4 to Hueytown (Ala.).
Jackson Barberi earned the win against South Panola with 4 2/3 innings of scoreless, hitless relief. He struck out six. Charlie Foster pitched 2 1/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out two.
The offense was led in the victory by Jay Bueno (3-for-4, double, three RBIs), Dylan Lonergan (2-for-4, two RBIs) and John Beverly (2-for-4).
In the loss to Hueytown, Ethan Reyes (2-for-3, RBI), Cody Fuller (1-for-2, RBI) and Clinton Harris (1-for-3, RBI) were the Broncos’ top hitters.
Brookwood is 2-8 on the season.
Grayson drops two
CANTON — Grayson lost two games Saturday, falling 11-7 to Etowah and 6-1 to Woodstock.
Kameron Byrd hit a three-run home run in the Rams’ loss to Etowah. Grayson’s top hitter in the Woodstock game was freshman Alex Espinoza, who had a triple and scored a run.
GAC, Providence split
LILBURN — Providence Christian took an 8-6 victory in Game 1, while Greater Atlanta Christian won the nightcap 16-4 between the two Gwinnett programs.
Carson Tillotson led Providence’s opening win, going 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI and pitching a complete game victory. He struck out two, and allowed three earned runs and seven hits. Reece Newberry (1-for-3, grand slam home run), Connor Jones (1-for-2, run, walk) and Karmelo Crumpton (1-for-3, run, two stolen bases) backed up Tillotson.
In Game 2, Providence was led by Tillotson (3-for-3, run, RBI, two stolen bases), Crumpton (1-for-3, run, stolen base) and Bryan Chestnut (1-for-2, two stolen bases).
Wesleyan 15, South Forsyth 7
CUMMING — Schley Gordy, Carson Ballard and Forrest Lietz combined to drive in 10 runs in Wesleyan’s 15-7 win at South Forsyth on Saturday.
Gordy was 3-for-4 with a home run, three runs and four RBIs, Ballard was 1-for-2 with a double, three walks, two runs and three RBIs and Lietz was 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, two runs and three RBIs.
Cooper Blauser (3-for-5, two runs, one RBI), Reed Purcell (2-for-4, two runs, two RBIs), Nate Kerpics (1-for-4, solo home run) and Druw Jones (3-for-5) also had big games for the Wolves.
Purcell pitched scoreless fifth and sixth innings, allowing one hit, and Blauser pitched a scoreless, hitless seventh with a strikeout.
